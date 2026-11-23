The Carolina Panthers pulled off an impressive 35-33 victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday in Week 11. After a nightmare start in allowing a safety and a trick play touchdown, the Panthers righted the ship and fought their way all the way back to win a back-and-forth affair.

The win improved the Panthers to 5-5 on the season and gave them a two-game lead in the NFC South Division.

It also came with a bit of a potential cost for two of their star players, Devin Lloyd and Derrick Brown.

Both were flagged for penalties that can come with fines from the NFL.

NFL Could Punish 2 Panthers

In the second half of Sunday’s game against the Ravens, two Panthers were called for penalties that are attached to a fine in the NFL rulebook.

Devin Lloyd did it first, on the final play of the third quarter being called for unnecessary roughness, a 15-yard penalty and one that the NFL can hand out a fine for.

And then less than five minutes into the fourth quarter, Derrick Brown got called for unnecessary roughness of his own.

These penalties didn’t come at ideal times. The Panthers were in a dogfight with the Ravens, and they twice had these costly flags come out.

Carolina overcame them to win anyway, but they may hit the wallets of Lloyd and Brown.

NFL Unnecessary Roughness Fines

The unnecessary roughness fine by the NFL depends on how many offenses there have been.

For a first offense, it’s listed as a fine of $11,941 for the player who committed the penalty.

An interesting aspect here — these are fines given out at the NFL’s discretion. They can review a play and determine that a player wasn’t deserving of such a penalty, and then not give out the fine.

The league won’t hand out these fines until later in the week, so Lloyd and Brown will have to wait and see on their potential punishment.

At least their flag-related work happened in a win, which they’ll have to feel good about no matter the slight cost to the wallet.