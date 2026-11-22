The Carolina Panthers didn’t have a good start to their Sunday game against the Baltimore Ravens.

They gave up a quick safety when Bryce Young was sacked in the end zone. They then allowed a 52-yard touchdown pass on a double reverse trick play.

Carolina did get on the board with a Mitchell Evans touchdown to start turning things around, but with the Ravens leading 12-7, it threatened to get worse when RB Justice Hill burst through the defense toward the end zone.

The Panthers chased him down just before the goal line, though, and punched the ball out.

It bounded out the back of the end zone.

And that’s a touchback. The Panthers got the ball. No touchdown. A turnover instead.

Why Panthers Got Ball on Fumble Out of End Zone

This is simply how the NFL rule works.

A fumble by the offense that goes out of the end zone counts as a touchback, and the ball goes to the defense out at the 20-yard line.

It wouldn’t have to be how the rule works, but it’s the way the NFL has decided to do it.

You can see the play here (or at this link if it doesn’t display properly):

It turned out to be crucial. Instead of Baltimore scoring, the Panthers had the ball and punted — but the Ravens fumbled, and then Chuba Hubbard ran for a touchdown to take the lead.

Panthers’ NFC South Impact

The Panthers entered Sunday leading the NFC South Division at 4-5, but it’s tightly bunched between teams in the mediocre division standings.

That means that every win counts for the Panthers. They’re trying to repeat as NFC South champs.

The Ravens are shorthanded on Sunday, utilizing Jacoby Brissett at quarterback for the second time after Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley had their seasons end due to injury. It’s a game that the Panthers need to find a way to win.

And in this case, a funky touchback can be a big help.