The Carolina Panthers won by two points on Sunday in a thrilling game against the Baltimore Ravens, a 35-33 final.

Sometimes it’s hard to do the math to figure out what made the difference in a two-point win. In Week 11, that wasn’t the case. The Panthers had a single play that was worth an entire touchdown.

After the game, Panthers coach Dave Canales told reporters it was his “favorite play.”

It’s the reason Carolina is 5-5 now and holding a two-game lead in the NFC South Division.

Dave Canales’ Favorite Play

Getty NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 15: Head coach Dave Canales and Chuba Hubbard #30 of the Carolina Panthers celebrate after Hubbard’s rushing touchdown in the second quarter of a game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on November 15, 2026 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Wes Hale/Getty Images)

During the first half, with the Ravens leading 12-7, Baltimore handed the ball to RB Justice Hill, who broke through the line and took off.

He was on his way to a 37-yard rushing touchdown.

But chasing him was rookie cornerback Will Lee III, and Lee caught up.

Lee did his best punch-out, and he knocked the ball out from Hill at about the 1-yard line.

His punch sent the ball over the back line of the end zone. It activated the NFL’s fumble-out-of-the-end-zone touchback rule.

Instead of a Ravens TD to go up 19-7, it was a turnover to the Panthers.

And although Carolina punted at first there, the Panthers recovered a muffed punt and went to score and take the lead.

It was back and forth from there, all because of Lee’s play.

Will Lee’s Persevering Season

Getty CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 13: Luther Burden III #10 of the Chicago Bears is tackled by Will Lee III #24 of the Carolina Panthers during the game at Bank of America Stadium on September 13, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Lee has had a fascinating season.

When the Panthers drafted him, he seemed like he’d probably be a depth piece as a rookie. Then Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson both got hurt, and Lee was on the field every play, getting thrown at a ton.

He then got hurt pretty unfortunately in primetime against the Green Bay Packers, throwing things a bit out of balance for him for a few weeks.

Now, the Panthers are getting healthier, which means Lee’s playing time isn’t as much of a given going forward.

But he has impressed Canales this season with his effort, which translated immensely to catching up with Hill and creating a takeaway in unlikely fashion on Sunday.

It was a huge moment. Truly without that play be Lee, the Panthers probably lose the football game against the Ravens.