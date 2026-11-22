The Carolina Panthers won by two points on Sunday in a thrilling game against the Baltimore Ravens, a 35-33 final.
Sometimes it’s hard to do the math to figure out what made the difference in a two-point win. In Week 11, that wasn’t the case. The Panthers had a single play that was worth an entire touchdown.
After the game, Panthers coach Dave Canales told reporters it was his “favorite play.”
It’s the reason Carolina is 5-5 now and holding a two-game lead in the NFC South Division.
Dave Canales’ Favorite Play
During the first half, with the Ravens leading 12-7, Baltimore handed the ball to RB Justice Hill, who broke through the line and took off.
He was on his way to a 37-yard rushing touchdown.
But chasing him was rookie cornerback Will Lee III, and Lee caught up.
Lee did his best punch-out, and he knocked the ball out from Hill at about the 1-yard line.
His punch sent the ball over the back line of the end zone. It activated the NFL’s fumble-out-of-the-end-zone touchback rule.
Instead of a Ravens TD to go up 19-7, it was a turnover to the Panthers.
And although Carolina punted at first there, the Panthers recovered a muffed punt and went to score and take the lead.
It was back and forth from there, all because of Lee’s play.
Will Lee’s Persevering Season
Lee has had a fascinating season.
When the Panthers drafted him, he seemed like he’d probably be a depth piece as a rookie. Then Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson both got hurt, and Lee was on the field every play, getting thrown at a ton.
He then got hurt pretty unfortunately in primetime against the Green Bay Packers, throwing things a bit out of balance for him for a few weeks.
Now, the Panthers are getting healthier, which means Lee’s playing time isn’t as much of a given going forward.
But he has impressed Canales this season with his effort, which translated immensely to catching up with Hill and creating a takeaway in unlikely fashion on Sunday.
It was a huge moment. Truly without that play be Lee, the Panthers probably lose the football game against the Ravens.
Dave Canales’ Favorite Play Saved Panthers vs. Ravens