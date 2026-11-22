Ex-Carolina Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore has had a solid first season with the Buffalo Bills — his third team in the NFL, after the Panthers and the Chicago Bears.

He was even off to a great start on Sunday as the Bills played the Miami Dolphins. Moore had caught five passes for 41 yards and a touchdown in the first half.

But then Moore got injured. It was a bad moment for the Bills.

DJ Moore Injury Update

Moore was injured late in the first half on a Josh Allen interception.

It was a funky play. Allen’s pass was deflected at the line and fluttered way up into the air.

Jacob Rodriguez waited beneath it to intercept the ball for the Dolphins, and Moore tried to close in and break it up.

Moore leaped up and tried to swat the ball, but he didn’t quite get there.

As Moore landed, his left ankle/foot appeared to roll pretty severely. It actually hurt his knee, though.

Trainers came out to check on him, and it wasn’t clear if Moore would be good to continue.

The Bills announced Moore as questionable to return with a knee injury.

Update: Moore was back in the game for the next drive.

DJ Moore With Panthers

Denniston Moore Jr. was drafted by the Panthers with the No. 24 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Maryland.

Pretty much right from the start, Moore was as advertised.

As a rookie, he caught 55 passes for 788 yards to prove he belonged in the NFL. He then rattled off three seasons in a row of more than 1,000 yards.

In 2019, Moore went for 87 grabs, 1,175 yards and four scores.

Then in 2020, he had 66 catches for 1,193 yards and four more TDs.

It was 93 catches for 1,157 yards and four touchdowns in 2021.

And in 2022, his final Panthers season, Moore had 63 catches for 888 yards and seven touchdowns.