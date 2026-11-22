Jalen Coker had started to put together an improved game this week. After some quiet impacts in recent weeks, the Carolina Panthers’ No. 2 receiver was making plays against the Baltimore Ravens.

That is, until he left the game in the final two minutes with an injury.

Coker and the Panthers were driving down 33-32 coming out of the two-minute warning when Bryce Young targeted Coker.

Coker caught the ball, but the ending wasn’t good for him.

Jalen Coker Injury Update

Coker was going over the middle for the pass from Young, and he reeled it in.

But waiting for him was the stout linebacker Roquan Smith, who delivered a big hit.

Smith’s hit appeared to catch Coker up high — either directly under his chin, or right into the lower portion of his facemask.

Regardless of location, it clearly hit Coker in a way that left him in some pain.

Coker took a while to get up as trainers came out to check on him.

Eventually, he walked off the field without his helmet.

The Panthers ended that drive with a Ryan Fitzgerald field goal to take a 35-33 lead with 1:44 left. It’s not clear whether Coker would return — or have time to return before the game ended.

Jalen Coker Stats

Coker was having a more solid game, thanks to a big gain on his first reception of the day.

He started his afternoon with a 35-yard catch.

By the time Coker got hurt, he had four catches for 47 yards.

Tetairoa McMillan was leading the Panthers’ receivers, but Coker was next up on the stat sheet.

If Coker has to miss time, it pushes Xavier Legette, John Metchie and Brycen Tremayne all up a spot in the pecking order.

Bad Injury Sequence

This portion of the game had a bad sequence of injuries.

Derrick Henry had given the Ravens that aforementioned 33-32 lead on a 15-yard rushing touchdown. King Henry got hurt on that play, though, and had to exit the game.

When the Ravens had the ball back trying to catch up after the Fitzgerald field goal, Henry wasn’t in the game — although that’s also a two-minute situation when Justice Hill often plays for Baltimore anyway.

Still, football fans can’t like to have seen Henry and Coker get hurt on consecutive possessions.