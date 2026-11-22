The Carolina Panthers are hoping to continue their quest toward a repeat NFC South Division title on Sunday when they take on the Baltimore Ravens.

They have at least one question mark when it comes to injury on their offense, though, as Darren Waller isn’t a sure thing to be on the field.

Waller isn’t the Panthers’ only contributing tight end — if anything, it’s one of the spots they can probably afford to be missing a player.

But as a big red zone threat, Waller is notable as someone Bryce Young relies upon in key moments.

If the Panthers don’t have Waller, that shifts everything around a little bit and could make a difference against a solid Baltimore defense.

Is Darren Waller Playing Today?

It’s not yet clear whether Waller will play on Sunday in Week 11 against the Ravens.

He’s officially listed as questionable on the final injury report from Friday.

Waller has a knee injury. He didn’t participate in practice on Wednesday, then was a limited participant on both Thursday and Friday.

Interestingly, that’s the same sequence as fellow tight end Tommy Tremble, who is also listed as questionable.

At the end of the week, Panthers head coach Dave Canales said that he was “very hopeful” that both tight ends would play on Sunday.

Panthers beat writer Joe Person also reported that Waller told him even on Wednesday that he would be playing on Sunday.

Inactives come out 90 minutes before the 1 p.m. ET kickoff, and it seems like Waller has a good chance to play.

Panthers TE Depth Chart

The Panthers have a pretty deep tight end depth chart when everyone is healthy.

The nominal TE1 is usually Tommy Tremble, but as mentioned above, he’s questionable for Week 11.

Waller is usually the other tight end option in the passing game.

If one or both of those players sits out, Mitchell Evans will get a step up in snap count and potentially in targets. He plays a decent amount already but more often as a blocker.

The Panthers usually have a fourth tight end, Feleipe Franks, active on gamedays, too. He could see more offensive snaps if anyone in front of him misses out due to injury. Franks is a converted quarterback.