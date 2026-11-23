The Carolina Panthers are getting a second-year breakout from edge rusher Princely Umanmielen. Their third-round pick recorded 1.5 sacks in the Panthers’ win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11, pushing his season total up to 4.5.

Head coach Dave Canales noted that the biggest difference in his growth is that he is now playing with more focus and finding a way to harness his emotions.

“Yeah, I mean, the important part for Princely is, he’s a very passionate and emotional guy, and the important part is in the flow of it,” stated Canales after the career game for the Ole Miss product. “When a play goes your way or doesn’t, go to the next play and just keep your focus on the possibilities of what could happen on the very next play, and that’s what I saw for him.”

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Canales added that playing with a strong focus led him to be able to take advantage of the right opportunity.

“I saw a very clear-headed young player, looking for his opportunities to go out there and help his team,” said Canales about the demeanor that Umanmielen showed. “All the way to the end, getting that nice sack on that stunt.”

Umanmielen has already tripled his season-long sack total.

Carolina Panthers Seeing Second-Year Breakout From Princely Umanmielen

He only played 235 defensive snaps in his rookie season, logging 10 pressures and 1.5 sacks. So far this season, he has already played up to 300 snaps with 25 pressures. His pass rush win rate is up to 23%.

This is exactly what the Panthers needed as well. Nic Scourton went down for the season early in training camp. They also lost Jaelan Phillips for a good chunk of the season earlier due to a hamstring injury.

So, Umanmielen entered the year with the thought of being a third rusher and getting rotational work. Now, he has started for the team and has been their most consistent edge rusher. This is a great development considering Phillips is already healthy, and Scourton will be back next season.

Edge rushing has been a weakness for the team for the past few seasons. The progress of Umanmielen should lead to the finally being resolved at the position.

Panthers Defense Could Start to Surge

The Panthers’ defense has been a lot better with Todd Wash as defensive coordinator. They also got TerShawn Wharton playing healthy, and second-round rookie Lee Hunter is getting more work as he develops.

With Phillips back and Umanmielen playing well, the entire front is improved. At safety, rookie Zakee Wheatley has shown progress. They also got Mike Jackson back this week and plan to get Jaycee Horn back in the next few weeks. This allowed Will Lee to get starting work, and now they are deeper at cornerback than they have been.

All of a sudden, the Panthers’ defense is on the upswing as they head into the last month of the season. They face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 12.