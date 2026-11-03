Panthers Floated for Blockbuster Quarterback Upgrade

The Carolina Panthers could upgrade their quarterback situation at the NFL trade deadline. Ben Solak of ESPN noted that the Los Angeles Chargers could part ways with quarterback Justin Herbert after a 0-7 start. He noted that one team that could make a surprising, Luka Doncic-esque deal for Herbert would be the Panthers.

“I don’t think the Chargers will trade Herbert,” Solak started. “But even NBA star Luka Doncic got traded. And because Doncic got traded in the dead of night with no preamble in the media, with most of the NBA teams wondering how they didn’t get a chance to even call the Mavericks with an offer … I will never say never. And, if I were the general manager of the Jets, Browns or Vikings (or Eagles, or Panthers, or Giants, or Commanders, or Saints, or Titans, or Broncos, or Seahawks), I’d be calling just to triple-check.”

It is fair to note that the deal feels unlikely. Beyond that, multiple teams are listed as suitors for Herbert. Still, because the Panthers have such a tough decision with Bryce Young and his contract moving forward, the thought of the team trading for Herbert might resonate much louder in Carolina than in other markets.

Carolina Panthers Named a Trade Fit for Los Angeles Chargers Quarterback Justin Herbert

Young is a former first overall pick, and with that comes a lot of heated debates about his value and whether he is living up to expectations. Through the first two seasons, Young was 6-22 as an NFL starter. He started to flash by the end of his second season, but the overall picture of his career was not strong.

Still, after 26 touchdowns and 19 interceptions in the first two seasons, Young has 23 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in his third year. The Panthers went 8-8 in his starts and made the playoffs.

So far this year, he is playing well with 13 touchdowns to five interceptions. Still, the Panthers are 3-4, and his shortcomings have come up in recent weeks. The Panthers have exercised the fifth-year option for Young, but this offseason will likely be the time for the team to want to get a deal done.

If they think that Young is in the caliber of good, but not good enough at quarterback, they might not want to tie massive money into him. This could make them explore other options.

ESPN Analyst Ben Solak Likes Herbert More than Young

Herbert is in his seventh NFL season. He signed a five-year, $262M contract, and he is signed through the 2029 season. While his record is just 52-50 as a starter, Herbert has 168 touchdowns to 68 interceptions.

His career touchdown rate is 4.6%, and his interception rate is 1.9%. Young has a 3.7% touchdown rate and a 2.1% interception rate. It is an upgrade, and they would not have to deal with contract negotiations with Young.

Still, as Solak even mentions, the idea is a bit outlandish. The question is how much of an upgrade Herbert is over Young, and how much can Young get them back if they traded him.