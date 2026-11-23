The Carolina Panthers received encouraging news about wide receiver Jalen Coker just one day after he exited Sunday’s victory over the Baltimore Ravens following a hard hit.

Panthers head coach Dave Canales announced Monday, November 23, that Coker has been cleared following his evaluation for a possible concussion.

“Jalen Coker has been cleared, so he’s not in the concussion protocol entering Week 12,” The Athletic’s Joe Person reported on X, citing Canales.

The development is welcome news for Carolina, which initially faced uncertainty about Coker’s availability for its upcoming NFC South matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Instead, the receiver appears on track to play Monday, November 30, barring another setback.

Jalen Coker Injury Scare Against Ravens Ends With Good News

Coker’s injury initially looked concerning during the final minutes of Carolina’s 35-33 victory over Baltimore on November 22.

With the Panthers trailing 33-32 late in the fourth quarter, quarterback Bryce Young connected with Coker on a six-yard completion over the middle.

Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith delivered a hard hit as Coker secured the football, leaving the receiver on the ground while trainers came out to evaluate him.

As Heavy previously reported, Coker was taken to the medical tent following the collision, raising immediate questions about his condition.

Canales subsequently confirmed that Coker had entered the concussion protocol, creating uncertainty about whether he would be available for Week 12.

Monday’s announcement substantially changes that outlook.

The Panthers will not have to navigate the upcoming practice week with Coker still in the protocol, and the timing gives him additional preparation time before Carolina travels to Tampa Bay.

Coker finished Sunday’s victory with four receptions for 47 yards on seven targets. His most explosive play was a 35-yard catch that helped set up a touchdown pass from Young to tight end Mitchell Evans.

The performance followed a frustrating outing against the New Orleans Saints in Week 10, when Coker failed to record a reception despite being targeted four times.

Will Jalen Coker Play Against Buccaneers in Week 12?

Coker is expected to be available when the Panthers face the Buccaneers on Monday Night Football on November 30, although his final game status has not yet been announced.

The distinction matters. Being cleared from concussion protocol removes the immediate concern surrounding his head injury, but the Panthers still have a full week of preparation before their next game.

Carolina’s upcoming injury reports will provide further confirmation about Coker’s practice participation and availability.

His presence would be valuable for Young and a Panthers passing attack looking to build on Sunday’s victory.

Coker has served as an important receiving option alongside Tetairoa McMillan, although his production has fluctuated in recent weeks.

After showing his big-play ability with Sunday’s 35-yard reception, the Panthers will hope to get more consistent production from him against Tampa Bay.

More importantly, Canales’ latest update suggests Carolina avoided losing one of its top receiving options at a crucial point in the season.