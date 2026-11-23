One of the biggest questions that the Carolina Panthers will have this offseason is what they will do with former No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young. While the team has not made a decision yet, it sounds like they are going to find a way to extend Young, and it might even come before the offseason hits. The Panthers and their quarterback are in deep conversations about a contract extension, according to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk.

Florio noted that the Panthers would like to extend their top pick before his fifth-year option.

“Bryce Young, there continues to be chatter that Bryce Young and the Panthers are deep into negotiations on a second contract,” said Florio on his Sunday podcast.

The team has Young on a $25.9M fifth-year option. However, an extension would give the Panthers the ability to massage the cap hits rather than eat it all in one year. For Young, it gives him financial stability beyond the season. It seems like both sides should be interested in working out an extension.

Carolina Panthers Working Towards Bryce Young Extension

This came less than three weeks after Florio also reported that the team was down the road on a negotiation that would exceed $50M per year.

“As to Young, we’ve recently caught wind of chatter that the Panthers are “far down the road” toward signing him to a second deal in excess of $50 million per year,” wrote Florio on November 4.

Young has done nothing but play well since then. So, it appears the Panthers have either continued talks, or they are starting to progress towards getting a deal done.

The expectation is that the Panthers want to keep Young. The question will come down to price. However, as Young keeps performing, it will be harder to find a bargain.

Panthers Will Extend Young

While the quarterback has shown progress, he has not quite taken the step to become an elite quarterback. Still, the signs are there, and he has continued to take steps.

The Panthers went 2-14 when Young started in his rookie season. He had 11 touchdowns to 10 interceptions.

He started to take steps in his second season, seeing his completion percentage improve from 60% to 61%. The team was also 4-8 in his starts, and he had 15 touchdowns to 9 interceptions. However, he was benched in a small portion of the year as well. Still, it looked like he started to show more signs of progress.

He had a 64% completion percentage in 2025, along with 23 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Now he has entered his fourth season and it looks like he is going to take another step forward.

The Panthers are just 5-5, but his touchdown rate has improved, and his interception rate has decreased. If the Panthers make the playoffs for two straight years, they will be happy to get a deal done.