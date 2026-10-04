Panthers Get Huge Boost Ahead of Lions Game as Key Starter Cleared

The Carolina Panthers are ready to square off with the Detroit Lions in the Week 4 game tonight at Bank of America Stadium, but Dave Canales’ focus isn’t entirely on the opponent, as he is keeping a close eye on the growing injury concerns of his team. Amid injury woes, the Panthers have encouraging news about offensive tackle Monroe Freeling.

The rookie first-round pick was in the NFL concussion protocol. He reportedly experienced symptoms of concussion following the Panthers’ loss against the Cleveland Browns last week. According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, he is now cleared to return to the gridiron before the Lions game.

“#Panthers OT Monroe Freeling, who was in the NFL’s concussion protocol, has cleared and will play today against the #Lions,” noted Rapoport on X this morning.

Monroe took 77 snaps in the 18-21 defeat against the Browns, but the following day, he showed symptoms of concussion, prompting the franchise to omit him from practice on Wednesday. He was a full participant in the practice on Saturday but was still listed as ‘questionable’ for the game before officially getting cleared this morning. It is certainly a major boost for quarterback Bryce Young and the O-Line.

Why Monroe Freeling’s Presence Matters Against The Detroit Lions

The Georgia Bulldogs alumnus was picked in the first round (19th overall) in this year’s draft and made quite an impression this year, living up to his draft number. Playing as a right tackle, he has taken 97% of the team’s offensive snaps in the first three games. As he is now guaranteed to play tonight, it is a confidence booster against the dominant Lions’ pass rush.

Led by two-time Pro Bowler Aidan Hutchinson, the Lions have one of the most impactful defensive fronts in the NFL, even though their backfield has been an issue due to mounting injuries in the secondary. On the other hand, Monroe is the highest-rated pass blocker from the Panthers ‘ O-line so far. Had he missed the game, Dave Canales would have no choice but to field the inexperienced backups against Hutchinson and Co., putting heavy pressure on Bryce Young’s blindside.

Monroe’s clearance today also prevented the Panthers’ potential O-Line collapse against the Lions. The starting left guard, Damien Lewis, is already out with an elbow tear, and the 22-year-old’s absence would have left starters missing on both sides.

Moreover, signal-caller Bryce Young is dealing with a minor knee injury coming out of the Week 3 game, which makes Monroe’s presence in the O-Line crucial. Given that the QB will have limited mobility in the pocket, the rookie right tackle could provide enough protection to prevent unnecessary hits that could make the knee injury worse.

Beyond the good news, a new concern from the Panthers’ WR room.

Jalen Coker May Not Play Tonight

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker was listed as questionable for the Detroit Lions game. ESPN’s Adam Schefter recently gave more clarity on his game-day status this morning.

“Panthers WR Jalen Coker, listed as questionable for Sunday night’s game vs. the Lions due to a quad injury, is unlikely to play,” wrote Schefter this morning.

Coker suffered the quad injury during the Week 3 game against the Browns. While he has limited practice sessions this week, he is not quite ready to suit up tonight.