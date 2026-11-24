The Carolina Panthers are starting to see the progression from second-year running back Trevor Etienne. Etienne came into the game with 13 rushes for 16 yards. So, the six-rush, 29-yard performance signals a big step in the right direction. Head coach Dave Canales credits the improvement to the team designating particular series and plays for him to get him into a better mix.

“We have designated series where we want Trevor to be out there and to be able to just let him play,” said Canales on Monday after the game. “Let him get the rhythm of what’s happening and show us what he can do. And, you know, he popped in a couple of other times and took some reps for Chuba (Hubbard) in between some of the drives.”

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Canales noted that Etienne is demanding more work with his play and they are planning to find ways to give it to him.

“Trevor’s showing us he wants the ball,” said Canales. “Trevor wants to be a factor, and he wants to help his team. So we’ll look for more opportunities to get him involved.”

Etienne had 20 rushing attempts as a rookie. He is up to 19 so far this season.

Carolina Panthers Head Coach Dave Canales Plans to Use Trevor Etienne More

While the progression of Etienne has forced the team to delay their activation of former second-round pick Jonathon Brooks, Canales made it clear that there is not about to be a committee approach in Carolina. The team is high on Chuba Hubbard as their lead back.

They like what Etienne can do to complement Hubbard. They do not see him eating into his workload.

“Trevor’s showing us he can do some things,” said Canales. “So the way that we’ll use Trevor isn’t necessarily to try to take some off of Chuba at all. It’s to see what else can we get out of Trevor, how can we use him, and how can he help the team? But I love where we’re at right now with just that balance and Chuba being able to be— you know, to impact the game in the run game, in the pass game, and then certainly in the protections.”

Etienne has been playing about 15% of the team’s offensive snaps in recent weeks. He also added special teams value as a returner.

Panthers Getting Value Out of Fourth Round Running Back

Etienne missed the first four games of the season due to an injury. He played just three snaps in his return. Hubbard was dinged up in Week 6, and Etienne played 17 snaps. However, he only played 12 snaps in two games combined after that.

In the past two weeks, they have had a set role for him. He played 11 snaps in each game. It led to his best performance in Week 11. We will see how much he plays in Week 12 when they face off with the division rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers.