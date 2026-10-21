Panthers Urged to Trade for Former 1,200-Yard Receiver

The Carolina Panthers are sitting at 3-2 with a huge division game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers coming up. If the team really wants to go all-in and put the roster over the edge, the move they have to make is to trade for Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., according to Jared Feinberg of CatCrave.

Feinberg notes that adding Thomas to their two established receivers would be a gift that keeps giving.

“The idea of pairing Thomas with quarterback Bryce Young, star wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, and Jalen Coker would certainly feel like Christmas or Hanukkah came early this year,” wrote Feinberg. “Someone could pull the trigger on an offer for the talented pass-catcher, and it could be Carolina.”

Thomas is a former first-round pick but was benched in the Jaguars’ loss to the Houston Texans in Week 6. The Jags are now on bye and could explore a trade for their receiver before they play again.

Carolina Panthers Could Trade for Jacksonville Jaguars WR Brian Thomas Jr.

Thomas exploded for nearly 1,300 yards and 10 touchdowns in his rookie season. His combination of height, weight, and speed, combined with receiving talent, made him look like a can’t-miss prospect after his rookie season. However, Jacksonville changed coaches, and Thomas has not been able to find the same consistency under Liam Coen.

He went from 1,282 yards in his rookie year to just 707 in year two. His yards per game dropped from 75 to 50. This year, he has been even worse. His yards per game is down to 17.5.

He has two games without a single catch, and he was held out of the second half of the Jags’ most recent game.

Jacksonville has Parker Washington and Jakobi Meyers starting over him. With Travis Hunter and Josh Cameron ascending, the need for him is not there. Still, his upside could draw a solid return.

The Panthers have two talented wideouts, but Thomas can put them over the top.

Panthers Need a Third Receiver

The room gets very thin behind Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker. Former first-round pick Xavier Legette is on the IR. John Metchie is the next receiver in the pecking order. He has seven catches for 80 yards this season.

Brycen Tremaine rounds out the depth of a room that could use some more help. Trading for Thomas would take some serious draft capital. However, now is the time to strike for Carolina. Bryce Young is in his third NFL season and has progressed. One more pass-catching option could put him over the top.

They are not just sitting at 3-2; they are in first place in the NFC South. The South does not appear to have much competition, and the team could coast to a division win if they get hot. Having a chance to make a playoff run should be a time to go all-in. So, the Panthers could overpay for Thomas.