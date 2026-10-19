Panthers Veteran Makes Feelings Clear on Bryce Young

The Carolina Panthers are sitting at 3-2 and are in first place in their division. While it is early in the season, tight end Tommy Tremble has seen enough. He feels it is time to start the MVP talk for quarterback Bryce Young.

Tremble was asked what it means for Young to be the first player to have five straight games of 280 yards and at least one touchdown since 2013.

“It says that man should be winning MVP,” tight end Tommy Tremble said. “He’s the best quarterback in the league, man. He’s balling.”

The last two players to do it were Drew Brees and Peyton Manning. Brees only did it for five straight games. Manning kept that going for ten straight games.

Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young Gets MVP Buzz

Early into his NFL career, there was talk about whether Bryce Young would last in the NFL. He was undersized and did not look like he could hang. In his rookie season, the Panthers went 2-14 with him leading the way. Young threw 11 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

However, the team continued to let him develop. The Panthers even benched him briefly in 2024. but went back to him. That seemed to calm him down. The Panthers went 4-8 during his second season, but he had 15 touchdowns to nine interceptions.

Young continued to progress in his third NFL season. The Panthers were 8-8 when he started. He threw 23 touchdowns to 11 interceptions and led the team to a division title.

Now, he is off to the best start of his NFL career. Young has 11 touchdowns to two interceptions. His touchdown rate is at a career-high, and his interception rate is at a career-low. He has an adjusted net yards per attempt of 7.5. His career high coming into the season was 5.5, and his career average was 5. This is the best we have seen from him.

Bryce Young Remains MVP Long Shot

As of now, Young is still a long shot to win MVP. According to DraftKings, his odds are +4500. He is tied with quarterback Jordan Love and behind Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs in MVP odds.

Josh Allen is the current favorite, with Brock Purdy and Patrick Mahomes behind him. Mahomes and Purdy are leading two of the best teams in the NFL, and Allen has the combination of reputation, highlight plays, and production that will make him a perennial MVP candidate.

Still, Young is also behind Trevor Lawrence, Joe Burrow, Drake Maye, Lamar Jackson, Dak Prescott, Jared Goff, and Matthew Stafford. At this point, it is still a lack of trust that he can continue this streak.

Tremble, and the Panthers believe in Young. They already had their bye week, so all attention will be on him every week moving forward. We will see how much Young can improve his MVP stock. The team hosts the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 7.