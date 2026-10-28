Panthers Could Take Advantage of Colts FIresale With 2 Bargains

The Carolina Panthers need a cornerback. It is getting so strong that the team cannot sit around and wait for Mike Jackson and Jaycee Horn to return from their injuries. With the Indianapolis Colts clearly selling at the trade deadline, there is a chance the two sides could come together on a trade.

Both Charvarius Ward and Cam Taylor-Britt could be fits for the Panthers at the trade deadline. Mike Payton of A to Z Sports notes that Ward could be added for a fifth-round pick, while Taylor-Britt would cost a sixth-round pick to be added. The Colts just placed Taylor-Britt on the IR.

Carolina Panthers Could Trade for Indianapolis Colts Cornerbacks

Ward is a former Pro Bowl cornerback. He is 30 years old, and his salary cap hit is going up next year. However, none of that is guaranteed, and his dead cap for 2027 is just $6M. So the acquiring team can view him as a rental with a team option to have him for the 2027 season.

Ward has had injury questions for the past two seasons but has 382 snaps in 2026.

Taylor-Britt was a second-round pick by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2022. After being benched in the last year of his rookie deal, he wound up signing a cheap deal with the Colts this past offseason. Taylor-Britt has been a part-time player for the Colts this year, but has experience in the slot and on the outside.

The Panthers could add him as a depth option who can mix in at both spots. This would be valuable for a team that plans to get their starters back, but cannot bet on it. The Colts already traded Quenton Nelson, signaling their phones are open for trades.

Panthers CBs Put Team in Tough Trade Deadline Spot

Mark Livingston of Panthers OnSI weighed the debate of the team waiting for their starters to come back and adding depth or a starter to push those two when they do get back. The conclusion is that while they both might be back, both have histories of injuries. Beyond that, the injury they are recovering from adds enough concern that the team has to make an addition.

“If there’s a veteran available for a late-round pick, or maybe somebody buried on another depth chart who Carolina thinks can help, that’s the type of move I’d be interested in,” wrote Livingston. “The Panthers don’t need somebody to come in and take Horn’s or Jackson’s job. They need another corner Evero can trust if one of those guys isn’t available.”

These are the type of additions that would come with Ward and Taylor-Britt. Ward would come with a bigger price tag, but the draft cost is not high. Taylor-Britt would be a part-time starter and a strong addition to the depth.

With the team likely to be without third-string cornerback Akayleb Evans this week, the need for a cornerback will only look greater. Carolina plays on Thursday in Week 8, which could spark a trade over the weekend.