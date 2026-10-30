Hi, Subscriber

Christian Watson Injury Update Combines With Will Lee Collision in Panthers-Packers

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 29: Christian Watson #9 of the Green Bay Packers reacts against the Carolina Panthers during the first quarter at Lambeau Field on October 29, 2026 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Carolina Panthers and Green Bay Packers both have certain players they really don’t want to lose.

With how their rosters are built for Week 8 on Thursday Night Football, Packers WR Christian Watson and Panthers CB Will Lee III both fit that bill. That didn’t work out well in the second quarter, though, when they both sustained an injury on the same play.

Jordan Love went with a deep ball to Watson down the middle of the field with Lee in coverage.

The pass fell incomplete, and Lee and Watson both hit the ground hard.

Watson and Lee both headed to their respective locker rooms.

Christian Watson Injury Update

Watson appeared to land hard on his front, and the injury was eventually deemed a chest injury.

The Packers called Watson questionable to return.

Soon after, though, the Amazon Prime broadcast showed Watson getting into an ambulance to go to a local hospital for evaluation.

Watson has a long injury history, and the Packers are already down Jayden Reed for a long time, so this isn’t good timing.

Will Lee Injury Update

Lee went down holding his left leg after the play. It appeared to get caught underneath him as he extended to make the play and then fell to the ground.

The Panthers didn’t immediately give Lee an injury designation.

The official NFL website eventually said that Lee was carted off with an “apparent hamstring injury.” The Prime broadcast said he had been taken straight to the X-ray room, so it could be more than that.

The Panthers eventually ruled Lee doubtful to return with a hamstring injury.

Carolina is already without starting corners Mike Jackson and Jaycee Horn, so the rookie Lee has been starting. They’re even thinner if they don’t have him.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

0 Comments

Christian Watson Injury Update Combines With Will Lee Collision in Panthers-Packers

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

More Heavy on Panthers News

More Heavy on Panthers News ↓
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x