Christian Watson Injury Update Combines With Will Lee Collision in Panthers-Packers

The Carolina Panthers and Green Bay Packers both have certain players they really don’t want to lose.

With how their rosters are built for Week 8 on Thursday Night Football, Packers WR Christian Watson and Panthers CB Will Lee III both fit that bill. That didn’t work out well in the second quarter, though, when they both sustained an injury on the same play.

Jordan Love went with a deep ball to Watson down the middle of the field with Lee in coverage.

The pass fell incomplete, and Lee and Watson both hit the ground hard.

Jordan Love dropped a moon ball in the bucket for Christian Watson, but Watson and #Panthers CB Will Lee were down and injured after the play. Both players are now in the locker room. (📽️ @NFLonPrime) https://t.co/a78ATh8Oi2 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 30, 2026

Watson and Lee both headed to their respective locker rooms.

Christian Watson Injury Update

Watson appeared to land hard on his front, and the injury was eventually deemed a chest injury.

The Packers called Watson questionable to return.

Soon after, though, the Amazon Prime broadcast showed Watson getting into an ambulance to go to a local hospital for evaluation.

Watson has a long injury history, and the Packers are already down Jayden Reed for a long time, so this isn’t good timing.

Will Lee Injury Update

Lee went down holding his left leg after the play. It appeared to get caught underneath him as he extended to make the play and then fell to the ground.

The Panthers didn’t immediately give Lee an injury designation.

The official NFL website eventually said that Lee was carted off with an “apparent hamstring injury.” The Prime broadcast said he had been taken straight to the X-ray room, so it could be more than that.

The Panthers eventually ruled Lee doubtful to return with a hamstring injury.

Panthers’ depleted CB corps see Will Lee carted off with apparent hamstring injury https://t.co/e9AxeF1LSk https://t.co/f1XBcZacHt — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) October 30, 2026

Carolina is already without starting corners Mike Jackson and Jaycee Horn, so the rookie Lee has been starting. They’re even thinner if they don’t have him.