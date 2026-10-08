Bryce Young has come up with a great way to spend the weekend of the Carolina Panthers‘ bye in Week 5.

He’ll be in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on Saturday for College Gameday.

And he’ll have a pretty important role on the weekly ESPN show.

College Gameday Makes Bryce Young Announcement

The weekly show announced on Thursday that Young will be the celebrity guest picker for Saturday’s show.

Each week, College Gameday has one person related to the host school come on and speak with the panel before picking who they think will win a bunch of games on that day.

It’s often some kind of celebrity from outside football, but in this case, ESPN went straight to the source.

They’ve brought aboard Young, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Alabama.

He’ll see an old friend there, of course — Nick Saban works on College Gameday now after being Young’s college coach with the Crimson Tide.

The Heisman winner returns to Title Town. @_bryce_young is your College GameDay guest picker! https://t.co/VrDjjBuMz2 — Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) October 8, 2026

Who’s Alabama Playing?

It’s a huge game in Tuscaloosa this weekend. That’s why Gameday is there.

The No. 6 Crimson Tide are hosting the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs.

It worked out perfectly for Young on the Panthers’ bye week — NFL bye weeks often see their players return to watch their former college football teams in action. Young might’ve gone to this game even if he wasn’t a part of Gameday.

This season’s Alabama roster is led by first-year starting quarterback Keelon Russell, who is one of the most exciting dual-threat QBs in the country.

Young will surely get a chance to let the ESPN panel know what he thinks of Russell.

And while he’ll pick a bunch of games, one thing won’t be in doubt — Young will be picking Alabama to knock off Georgia.

Bryce Young at Alabama

Young was a Heisman Trophy winner at Alabama, winning that award in 2021. The Crimson Tide lost to Georgia in the national championship that year.

He was previously a national champion in 2020, although that was while backing up Mac Jones.

Young did throw to John Metchie III at Alabama, with an 1,000-yard season for them in 2021, and Metchie is now Young’s teammate with the Panthers in the NFL.

If you’re hoping to watch Young make his picks on Saturday, that should be on ESPN at about 11:45 a.m. Eastern.