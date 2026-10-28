Panthers Named Fit for Offensive Playmaker in Trade

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver has requested a trade from the team. While the fourth-year wide receiver is not quite connected to the Carolina Panthers yet, Benjamin Solak of ESPN thinks they would be one of the coolest teams to trade for Downs.

“IDK if it’d work but he’d be a cool Panther, brings a skillset T-Mac (Tetairoa McMillan) and (Jalen) Coker don’t have,” tweeted Solak.

The Panthers have been tied to other receiving options, but Downs appears to be the one that is most available right now.

Carolina Panthers Could Trade for Josh Downs

The Downs trade request comes on the heels of the team trading left guard Quenton Nelson to the Seattle Seahawks and DeForest Buckner to the San Francisco 49ers. Indianapolis fell to 2-5 with a loss to the Minnesota Vikings. They fired their General Manager Chris Ballard the week prior.

Downs is in the last year of his rookie deal. He was drafted by Ballard, and while he would re-sign with the Colts if the price were right, there is no telling what the next General Manager will think of Downs.

So, Downs is looking for a head start on a fresh start. He is also looking for an offense that suits his skill set better.

Downs was much more productive in 2024 than he was in 2025 due to the change in quarterback. Daniel Jones likes to take deep shots, while Downs is a slot receiver who likes to find soft spots underneath.

If Downs gets traded to a team that fits his skill set, he can produce for them and potentially get them a compensatory pick when he leaves in free agency. Or, the team could be enticed to give him the long-term security he is looking for.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN noted that Downs is one of the most likely players to get traded.

“The Colts opened the floodgates with the Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner deals, and Downs — the team’s best receiver with Alec Pierce out — has garnered interest from multiple teams,” wrote Fowler. “He’s a 2027 free agent and would probably welcome the chance to play with someone like Patrick Mahomes if the Chiefs were to come calling, due to the Colts’ sagging passing game.”

If the Panthers want to take a chance on Downs, it would make sense.

Panthers Need Help at Receiver

The Panthers have two big targets, but they do not have much depth in their pass-catcher room. McMillan has 51 targets, Coker has 36 targets, and then Tommy Tremble is next on the team with 19 targets.

The next receiver is John Metchie with 17 targets. McMillan plays in the slot 29% of the time while Coker is in the slot 46% of the time. So, they can use both in the slot, but neither is a primary slot.

The Panthers have Xavier Legette, but with his career production and injury status, it is hard to see him becoming a reliable threat in the offense. Beyond that, he will not be back this year.

Carolina can go all-in this year by adding Downs and going with Downs, McMillan and Coker as their top three. Then, they can decide what they want to do with Downs.