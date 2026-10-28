Panthers’ Cornerback Crisis Sparks Call to Trade for 9-Year NFL Veteran

The Carolina Panthers‘ secondary needs answers, and the clock is working against them. The injuries in the cornerback room have raised the urgency of adding a quality CB through trade, but that window is closing quickly, given that the trade deadline is November 10. The Panthers now have less than two weeks to make a move.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Matt Bowen recently ranked some top trade candidates in the NFL and their potential next destinations. The Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Donte Jackson was one of the names on the list, with the Panthers named among his suitable options to land him amid the CB room crisis.

“Corner is a position of need for several teams, and the Chargers likely could get a draft pick for Jackson,” wrote Fowler. “The 30-year-old has ball production and a reasonable contract — a $6 million base salary.”

Jackson, who is in his ninth season in the National Football League, is familiar with the Panthers, as he began his career at Bank of America Stadium and spent the first six years with the franchise. The trade proposal makes more sense because, rather than starting from scratch, he’d already know the team setup, helping him adapt quickly to the CB room midseason.

Donte Jackson’s Panthers Past Makes Him An Intriguing Trade Target

Trading a veteran like Donte Jackson makes perfect sense strategically for the Panthers. The Chargers are considered to be out of the playoff race this season after losing each game since Week 1. Given the franchise will be in a rebuilding process after this season, getting a future draft pick for a veteran CB would be a logical approach, especially considering he would be a free agent next offseason.

And as for Jackson, besides the familiar surroundings with the Panthers, other things also align if the trade happens. Donte Jackson would bring much-needed veteran experience to the CB room, having started 109 games in his career, including 77 while playing for the Carolina Panthers previously. And the 30-year-old is still at the top of the game, regularly featuring in the Chargers’ defense.

After moving to the Chargers last season, he featured in all 17 games and started 15, registering 24 total tackles. This season, he has also started half of the Chargers’ games, logging 8 tackles. With the secondary in need of reinforcements, a trade deal could even open the door for better production in Carolina, given he previously pulled up impressive numbers there.

Heading into Week 8, the Panthers have a severe cornerback injury crisis that has depleted the secondary.

Jaycee Horn And Mike Jackson Injuries Leave Panthers Short-Handed At CB

The Panthers have three wins and three losses this season, but they are still leading the NFC South. However, holding on to the top spot could prove to be difficult unless the CB room gets more depth.

The injury to Pro Bowl CB Jaycee Horn was the biggest blow, as he remains on the IR list after tearing his quad. Then the other starter, Mike Jackson, also injured his groin in Week 3 and underwent surgery. If losing both starters wasn’t enough, Akayleb Evans, who started three games this season, is also ruled out of the Thursday game against the Green Bay Packers due to a triceps and knee injury.