Panthers TE Darren Waller Draws Mixed Reactions After Bye Week Video

Carolina Panthers tight end Darren Waller found a different way to work during the team’s bye week, trading his helmet and shoulder pads for a microphone.

The 34-year-old veteran shared a video of himself performing a freestyle rap on Monday, October 12, and the performance drew plenty of reactions from NFL fans. Some praised Waller’s lyrical abilities, while others had jokes about his second career.

“Some bye week pen exercise… Back to work,” Waller captioned the video on X and Instagram.

The nearly two-minute performance featured Waller rapping about competition, personal growth and his confidence in his abilities, including a reference to Michael Jackson.

Waller also addressed criticism of athletes pursuing music, rapping about those who dismiss him as just another football player trying to make records.

NFL Fans React to Darren Waller’s Latest Rap Video

Waller’s performance generated a mixture of admiration, criticism and good-natured ribbing from fans.

“Just catch the ball bro,” one X user responded.

“Actually this aint bad at all man,” another wrote.

Some fans were even more enthusiastic, with one writing, “Let me get and @PanthersHighlights get a verse.”

Others saw an opportunity to joke about Waller’s responsibilities on the football field.

“When the falcons diss track dropping??” one fan asked, referencing Carolina’s NFC South rival.

“I mean, you could’ve released this on Cart Talk, but we will let it slide!” another commented.

Waller received similar feedback on Instagram, where one fan encouraged him to collaborate with another rapper.

“He need a G-Reg feature!” the commenter wrote.

Another fan wasn’t quite as enthusiastic, joking that Waller needed to step away from the microphone before the next game.

Whatever listeners thought about his delivery, Waller’s latest recording gave Panthers fans something different to discuss during the team’s week away from game action.

Darren Waller Balancing Music With Panthers Comeback

Music isn’t a new pursuit for Waller, who has explored recording and releasing rap music alongside his football career.

The veteran tight end is also in the middle of another chapter of his NFL comeback.

Waller initially retired ahead of the 2024 season before returning to play for the Miami Dolphins in 2025. He appeared in nine games for Miami, catching 24 passes for 283 yards and six touchdowns.

Carolina signed Waller in August 2026, adding another experienced option to its tight end room.

Through his first four appearances with the Panthers, Waller has recorded 13 receptions for 148 yards and two touchdowns, according to the team’s official statistics.

The Panthers entered their bye week with a 2-2 record after a 32-26 victory over the Detroit Lions on October 4.

Carolina will return to action on Sunday, October 18, against the Philadelphia Eagles, giving Waller another opportunity to make his mark on the football field.

And if his latest freestyle is any indication, he doesn’t plan on putting down the microphone when he isn’t playing football.