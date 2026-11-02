Panthers Add Former Pro Bowl CB Amid Coaching Shakeup

The Carolina Panthers are not sitting on their hands after losing two straight games and falling from 3-2 to 3-4. After firing defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and passing game coordinator Jonathan Cooley after their Week 8 loss to the Green Bay Packers, the Panthers decided to hire former Pro Bowl cornerback DeAngelo Hall to be their secondary coach.

“The Panthers added a familiar face to the coaching staff Monday morning to backfill the defensive staff after last week’s changes,” the team announced on their website. “The team hired longtime NFL cornerback DeAngelo Hall to coach cornerbacks for the rest of the season.”

Hall was an assistant defensive backs coach for the Panthers from 2023 through the 2024 season. Now, he will serve under interim defensive coordinator Todd Wash.

Carolina Panthers Hire DeAngelo Hall to Coach CBs

Hall is a former number eight overall pick by the Atlanta Falcons. He spent three years with the Falcons and one year with the Raiders before spending ten years with Washington.

Hall made three Pro Bowls, with his most recent being in 2010. He retired in 2017. Hall did a variety of things after playing and tried television from 2019 through 2022. However, Canales and the coaching staff brought him in as an assistant in 2023.

They parted ways in 2025, but with a need in the secondary, the team is calling back on Hall to coach the cornerbacks. The defensive back play and lack of communication have been one of the biggest issues facing the Panthers this season.

Panthers Secondary Needs Help

The biggest issue with the Panthers’ secondary is the lack of health. They currently have both starters, Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson, on the IR. Their backup, Akayleb Evans, struggled when called upon, and now he is hurt. The starter opposite Evans has been rookie fifth-round pick Will Lee. He has had moments, but is a young cornerback without much experience.

In Week 8, they had to call on veteran Marco Wilson. Wilson has been a journeyman and was unsigned a few weeks ago. The Panthers called him up from their practice squad to start in Week 8.

Horn and Jackson will be back this season, but not in the next week or so. Carolina needs to find a way to maintain their division lead despite the struggles at cornerback. That is what they are looking for Hall to do.

Renardo Hill is still the Panthers’ secondary coach. Carolina hosts the Denver Broncos in Week 9.