Is Jalen Coker Playing Today? Why Panthers’ WR Is Quiet After Injury

Jalen Coker has been one of the best surprises in the early going of this season for the NFC South Division-leading Carolina Panthers.

That could be crucial on Sunday in Week 6 against the Philadelphia Eagles — a team with a solid secondary that will know they need to shut down Tetairoa McMillan on the outside.

Early in Sunday’s game, though, it was Tet getting all the action.

And given that Coker was injured early in the season, it did raise some concern over what might be happening with him as he started the game slow.

Is Jalen Coker Playing Today?

Yes, Coker is active and playing on Sunday.

He just wasn’t involved early for the Panthers.

Of Bryce Young’s first six passes, four of them were targeted to McMillan. Tet caught three of those for 42 yards.

Tommy Tremble caught one target for six yards.

And Darren Waller was targeted, but Young missed him on that play.

Coker is indeed the Panthers’ WR2 on Sunday, even though he wasn’t targeted early.

Was Jalen Coker Hurt?

Coker was out in week 4 due to a quadriceps injury.

That wasn’t a concern by Week 6, though. The Panthers had a Week 5 bye that gave Coker a well-timed chance to recover from his injury.

Coker was a full participant in practice heading into the matchup with the Eagles, so the Panthers knew they’d have him to rely upon.

Jalen Coker Stats

Coker had played three games on the season entering Sunday.

He had eight catches in Week 1 for 138 yards and two touchdowns.

In Week 2, Coker caught eight passes again, that time for 66 yards.

In Week 3, Coker had just two catches for 18 yards.

Coker left that Week 3 game early with his quad injury, and it then kept him out of Week 4.

So it’s been a while since Coker has really gotten a chance to make a big impact for the Panthers.

Carolina came out of its bye week with a 2-2 record, which believe it or not has them alone in first place in the NFC South entering Week 6 — so they’d love to keep winning and remain in first place.

Having Coker at his best would certainly help that cause.