Is Jalen Coker Playing Today? Why Panthers’ WR Starts Slow vs. Bucs

The Carolina Panthers didn’t start their big NFC South Division clash on Sunday how they would’ve wanted.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers scored the first 10 points of the game, inspired by the return of Baker Mayfield from injury.

First, the Bucs capped a drive with a rushing touchdown by Bucky Irving.

Then, after the Panthers muffed a punt, the Buccaneers scored again. This time it was just a field goal for Chase McLaughlin as the Panthers at least held the Bucs out of the end zone despite the short field.

Still, Carolina had run just six offensive plays through the first quarter.

Included in those offensive plays? No passes toward Jalen Coker.

Is Jalen Coker Playing Today?

Yes, Coker is playing on Sunday.

He’s active and healthy and on the field in his usual No. 18.

He just didn’t have a target in the first quarter.

It matches a similar slow start a week ago. Last week was Coker’s return from injury, but this week he was healthy and expected all along to play a key role.

Coker just didn’t have the kind of start he wanted to Sunday’s game. He’ll have to get involved to help Carolina get back into things.

Panthers’ Early Passing Stats

In the first quarter, Carolina had just 10 yards passing. That wasn’t helped by the muffed punt that denied a chance at a drive.

QB Bryce Young attempted four passes and completed two.

One went to RB Chuba Hubbard for six yards.

Another went to WR John Metchie III for four yards.

Young then threw one incompletion toward Tommy Tremble and another in the direction of to Tetairoa McMillan.

The Panthers weren’t moving the ball much. They had just two rushing attempts in the first quarter. Hubbard took both of those carries for nine yards.

There was some good news for the Panthers to start the second quarter as they finally got a pass to Tet for seven yards. They also hit Hubbard for a nine-yard gain.

Coker, though, was still waiting to get involved, and the Panthers were still waiting to score points.