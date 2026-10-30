Is Jalen Coker Playing Tonight? Why Panthers’ WR Isn’t Catching Passes

Jalen Coker broke out at the start of this season.

Lately, the Carolina Panthers haven’t been able to get Coker going at all.

Carolina’s offense had a solid start on Thursday Night Football against the Green Bay Packers.

Coker, though, wasn’t a part of that.

Is Jalen Coker Playing Tonight?

Yes, Jalen Coker is active and healthy and playing for the Panthers.

He dealt with injuries earlier this season but hasn’t been on the injury report at all this week.

Coker and the rest of the Panthers’ passing attack is as healthy as it has been all season, yet Bryce Young hasn’t looked Coker’s way as much as he did early in the year.

Why Isn’t Jalen Coker Catching Passes?

Coker hasn’t been heavily involved early on Thursday Night Football because the Panthers have been spreading the ball around.

Young had actually targeted Coker twice in the first 20 minutes, but they didn’t connect on either one.

Chuba Hubbard had four early targets out of the backfield, catching three.

Tommy Tremble, Tet McMillan, Mitchell Evans and John Metchie each had one early target that they caught.

Darren Waller had one early target that he didn’t catch.

Jalen Coker Recent Stats Trend Down

Coker was awesome early in the year. He had eight catches in each of the first two weeks of the season.

In Week 3, he was held to two catches, and then he missed a game. Coker returned out of the Panthers’ bye to catch six passes for 97 yards against the Eagles in Week 6.

Coker was entirely quiet a week ago in the blowout loss to the Buccaneers. He had just one catch on four targets for nine yards.

And now he’s starting slow against the Packers. This may be a bit of a coming back down to earth for Coker after his fast start to the year. He should still have some solid games, but the ball is getting mixed around in the Panthers’ offense, and it hasn’t always gone Coker’s way lately.