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Is Tetairoa McMillan Playing Today? Why Panthers’ WR Starts Slow vs. Buccaneers

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Tetairoa McMillan walks on the field at Panthers training camp.
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CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 26: Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan #4 of the Carolina Panthers looks on during a joint practice with the Houston Texans at Carolina Panthers Practice Fields on August 26, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Matt Kelley/Getty Images)

The Carolina Panthers are playing a big game on Sunday in Week 7.

They’re taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a contest in which they’ll need their passing game to get rolling.

The Bucs have Baker Mayfield back this week, so Carolina can’t afford to be limited through the air. They know Tampa Bay will be chucking it.

The Buccaneers took an early lead, too, scoring a touchdown in the first quarter on a run by Bucky Irving. The Panthers were held scoreless in the first quarter.

Then in the opening minute of the second quarter, the Bucs scored again, this time on a field goal to go up 10-0.

That gave the Panthers work to do, and they’ll have to figure out how to get their best pass catchers involved.

Is Tetairoa McMillan Playing Today?

Yes, the Panthers’ top wide receiver is playing on Sunday against the Buccaneers.

He’s healthy and out on the field early and often.

The problem is that the Panthers have had very little production in the early going.

McMillan didn’t have a catch in the first quarter. Neither did Jalen Coker, for that matter.

That shouldn’t stop McMillan from contributing as the game goes along, but it was certainly a slow start.

He did have one target in the first quarter, but he didn’t catch it.

Update: McMillan caught a pass on the Panthers’ first drive of the second quarter.

Panthers’ Early Passing Stats

In the first quarter, Carolina had just 10 yards passing.

QB Bryce Young attempted four passes and completed two.

One went to RB Chuba Hubbard for six yards.

Another went to WR John Metchie III for four yards.

Young then threw one incompletion toward Tommy Tremble and another in the direction of McMillan.

The Panthers weren’t moving the ball much. They had just two rushing attempts in the first quarter. Hubbard took both of those carries for nine yards.

An early 10-0 deficit would require a surge back by the Panthers’ offense to get back in the game. There’s a lot of football left.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Is Tetairoa McMillan Playing Today? Why Panthers’ WR Starts Slow vs. Buccaneers

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