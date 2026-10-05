Jaelan Phillips Injury Update: Panthers’ $120 Million Signing Gets Bad News

The Carolina Panthers seemed likely to be on their way to a great Sunday night.

They were hosting the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football in Week 4, and the fourth quarter clock was ticking with Carolina up two scores.

That’s when a key injury popped up.

The Lions completed a play with about eight minutes to go, but after it, a Panthers player stayed down.

It was edge rusher Jaelan Phillips, who signed for $120 million in the offseason from the Miami Dolphins.

Jaelan Phillips Injury Update

Phillips needed to walk off with a couple of trainers.

He had tried to get into the backfield on a play as the Lions tried to come back from 13 points down.

Phillips didn’t get where he was going, though, and he felt something out of whack.

As he took a knee on the field, he gestured toward his hamstring.

Phillips has a rough injury history, and so that could be bad news for Carolina.

Who Replaces Jaelan Phillips?

If Phillips has to miss time, the Panthers have to replace him with a different edge rusher.

The immediate replacement on Sunday night was Princely Umanmielen, who wears No. 3.

Umanmielen has had impressive pass rush statistics so far this season as far as giving pressure, so it could be a big spot for him to prove himself.

The Panthers also rotated Thomas Incoom into the game a few plays after Phillips’ injury.

Jaelan Phillips Injury History

It doesn’t appear that Phillips has any reported hamstring injury troubles, but he does have much worse.

He had multiple ankle sprains and concussions early in his college career, and the head injuries were enough that he considered retirement.

Phillips was also hit by a car and needed wrist surgery while at UCLA.

In the NFL, Phillips tore his Achilles in the 2023 season.

In the 2024 season soon after returning, Phillips tore his ACL.

He was healthier in 2025, just sustaining a concussion that forced him to miss practice time.

The Panthers knew when they gave Phillips a contract paying him $30 million per year that he came with injury concern. They’ll just be hoping this ailment that popped up on Sunday night isn’t a big deal.