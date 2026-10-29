Panthers Starting CB Plans Revealed Prior to Week 8

The Carolina Panthers are expected to be without cornerback Akayleb Evans in Week 8 when they take on the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football. While Dave Canales noted during the week that the team has options at cornerback to replace him, James Palmer of NFL on Prime reported that the initial plan is for the team to start Marco Wilson, who signed with Carolina a little more than three weeks ago.

“The #panthers are expected to start a secondary of rookie CB Will Lee III and CB Marco Wilson who was signed on 10/6,” tweeted Palmer. “At safety Nick Scott, Tre’Von Moehrig. Also rookie Zakee Wheatley will be out there, who they’ve been impressed with so far. Chau Smith-Wade not expected to start.”

The Panthers had been playing Moehrig in a safety role, and then having him slide into the slot on nickel downs. That is when Wheatley comes in, as Palmer referenced. So, the only change that Palmer is highlighting is the addition of Wilson to the lineup.

Carolina Panthers Plan to Start Marco Wilson at CB in Week 8

Wilson is a former fourth-round pick from the 2021 NFL Draft. The Florida product started his career with the Arizona Cardinals and started 13 games as a rookie. He started in 13 games the following year, but was released after a disappointing season.

He caught on with the New England Patriots to end his second season and stayed with New England in 2023. However, he was active for just one game and was waived after ten games of the 2024 season.

Wilson caught on with the Cincinnati Bengals, where he spent the past two seasons. He was with the Miami Dolphins during training camp but was a free agent before catching on in Carolina.

Overall, he has 37 starts and 64 games active in five NFL seasons. He has 2,545 career snaps, but just 22 were last season. Wilson getting cut by different teams and still getting chances speaks to the upside and athletic potential he presents, but also to the mental lapses that come with his play.

Panthers Leaning on Depth at Cornerback

Carolina is already thin at cornerback with Mike Jackson and Jaycee Horn on the IR. With Evans out, this is now their fifth starter on the outside. As Palmer noted, Chau Smith-Wade was also an option. However, in three NFL seasons, he has 1,017 snaps, and 59 of those are as an outside cornerback. He is a backup in the slot, but because the team uses Moehrig as a hybrid in the slot, they do not need him this season. He has played just 40 snaps after playing 676 the season prior.

They could play Moehrig in the more traditional role, but it would take the developing rookie off the field. They also have Corey Thornton, Devonta Smith, Zion Childress, Robert Rochell and Malcolm DeWalt as practice squad options who could get called up and activated.