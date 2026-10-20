Panthers First-Round Pick Faces Uncertain Future

The Carolina Panthers might have a rare good problem of having too many good offensive linemen right now. First-round pick Monroe Freeling hurt his knee in Week 4, but could return as soon as Week 7. However, he was starting at right tackle, and the Panthers just got starting right tackle Taylor Moton back from a blood clot injury.

Panthers head coach Dave Canales noted that between those two both having starts at right tackle, and starting left tackle Rasheed Walker playing well, the team has a tough decision to make. It could lead to their first-round rookie on the bench.

“There’s a bunch of scenarios we are still working through,” said Canales. “T-Mo. looked like T-Mo and Rasheed Walker just had his best game. We’ll see where Monroe is at physically, and we will go from there.”

Moton is one of the best right tackles in the NFL when he is healthy. As Canales noted, Moton looking good and Walker having a strong game might make it hard for them to easily insert their top 20 pick.

Carolina Panthers Could Bench Monroe Freeling When Healthy

Freeling started the first four games for the Panthers, but only because Moton was hurt. The Panthers drafted Freeling to be their future at left tackle. Walker was expected to be a placeholder. However, when Moton went down, the team needed to shift their talented rookie over.

Canales noted the team has a hard decision between letting their rookie develop and winning games for the 2026 Panthers.

“This is a first-round pick for us,” said Canales. “This is a high-value player for us. We have to do what is best for the Panthers, and we are going to put the best group, the healthiest group, out there. So that’s a good challenge for Monroe. To see how he responds to the training and the treatment, and to see if he shows us how ready he is to play, and then how do we play him? So all of those questions we have to figure out.”

Given Freeling is not their best right tackle, his best chance to start might be back on the left side. However, he is now recovering from an injury and trying to switch back from the right side to the left. It is fair to think that he would not be their best option in the next week or two.

Panthers Have Options at Tackle

Moton is signed through the 2027 season. However, the Panthers could release him after the year and save just under $15M in cap space. So, if they like the progress of Freeling at right tackle, they could continue to develop him there.

However, Walker signed a one-year, $4M deal in free agency this year. He was only expected to be a placeholder for Freeling. Now that Moton is back and playing well, Carolina would likely be best served moving Freeling back to the left side.

Freeling could take a few weeks to relearn, but the Panthers are happy with Walker. Then, Freeling will be ready and experienced for the 2027 season.