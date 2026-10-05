Monroe Freeling Injury Update Isn’t Good For Panthers

The Carolina Panthers could create almost an entire offensive line out of the offensive linemen they currently have injured.

That’s the last thing they needed on Sunday Night Football in Week 4 against the Detroit Lions, but what happened to Monroe Freeling made it worse.

Freeling, the rookie right tackle, left the game during the third quarter.

Monroe Freeling Injury Update

Freeling exited the game with trainers after getting tangled up with Aidan Hutchinson on Sunday night.

It appeared to be a lower-body injury for Freeling, whose legs got caught underneath him.

Freeling was moving slowly as he tried to feel out how his legs might’ve been feeling, and soon, he limped off the field where he needed more attention on the sideline.

The offensive tackle actually entered Sunday with an injury from the Panthers’ report, but it wasn’t lower-body.

Freeling had a concussion he had to clear the protocol for. He didn’t practice on Wednesday and was limited on Thursday before getting a full practice on Friday.

This appears to be a separate injury, the kind of unlucky one that happens at times on the offensive line.

Update: Freeling was ruled out with a knee injury after 11 minutes in the injury tent, according to the NBC broadcast.

Who is Monroe Freeling?

Freeling is the 22-year old right tackle for the Panthers.

He was their first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. He was chosen No. 19 overall out of Georgia.

Freeling stands an impressive 6-foot-7 and weighs in at 323 pounds.

He looks the part and can certainly play, too.

Panthers’ Offensive Line Injuries

Freeling joins a host of injured Carolina offensive linemen.

Their long-time standout Taylor Moton is on the non-football injury list due to blood clot problems.

They also have another offensive tackle, Ikem Ekwonu, on the NFI, too.

Offensive guard Brady Christensen is on injured reserve, as well.

The Panthers are definitely running short on depth up front.

Their only other active true tackle on Sunday night was Stone Forsythe, who is lifted at left tackle, but can probably play right tackle if Rasheed Walker stays at left tackle.

It’s not ideal for the Panthers, though. They’ll be waiting to hear how Freeling might be doing. They didn’t draft him to lose him so early, but football injuries are sometimes simply bad luck.