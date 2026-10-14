NFL Schedule Decision Gives Panthers Huge Advantage Over Eagles in Week 6

The Carolina Panthers will meet the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6 in Philly in what promises to be an intriguing NFC clash.

It’s not your average Week 6 matchup, though, because of what came before it on the NFL schedule.

In fact, rarely have two teams met in the circumstances that the Panthers and Eagles will meet at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Panthers Bye, Eagles From London

Take what happened in Week 5 as the appetizer for how unusual this is.

The Panthers were on a bye in Week 5. It’s an early bye week, but it’s how the schedule drew it up.

Carolina had just defeated the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football in Week 4, a marquee win, and then got a week to recharge the batteries.

The Eagles, on the other hand, were in London in Week 5. They took on the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on what was Sunday morning viewing back in Philadelphia (Sunday afternoon in London).

Philly looked safe to win until a brutal strategy mistake and special teams error set the Jaguars up to win on a long Cam Little field goal at the buzzer.

So you have one team who got to spend the week in relative comfort and relaxation at home. And you have the other returning from across the Atlantic Ocean, and coming off a tough loss to add to it.

It certainly doesn’t feel like the most even of circumstances.

It’s actually only happened four times before, according to John Breech of CBS Sports.

Panthers Advantage Over Eagles

Everything about the scheduling circumstances point to an advantage for Carolina.

The small sample size of history on this type of matchup bears it out, too.

Breech shared on X that of the four previous times this bye-versus-international follow week clash has occurred, the bye week team has won.

We’re getting an NFL rarity this week: A team coming off an international game (Eagles) has to play a team coming off a bye (Panthers). This has only happened four times ever. The team coming off the international game is 0-4. #Eagles #Panthers https://t.co/rt2fRfPgAj — John Breech (@johnbreech) October 14, 2026

Nothing about that is shocking, but it’s still worth noting heading into this week’s Panthers-Eagles game.

It’s a little surprising the NFL would even schedule a game like this, but since they have, it’s the kind of thing that Carolina needs to take advantage of.

The Panthers actually enter the week with a half-game lead in the NFC South Division at 2-2, and a win to go above .500 and take more control of the division would be a great thing — and the schedule has given them a real opportunity to make that happen.