Panthers’ Betting Line vs Eagles Shifts Drastically in Negative Trend for Philly

The Carolina Panthers and Philadelphia Eagles are going to play a fascinating NFL game in Week 6.

They’re simply coming off very different experiences last week.

The Panthers had a bye in Week 5, which allowed them to recharge quite early in the season and get extra prep for the Eagles.

Philadelphia was far from home. They took on the Jacksonville Jaguars in London on Sunday — and suffered a painful last-second loss, too.

It’s only the fifth time a team has played coming off a bye against a team coming off an international game, and the bye team is 4-0 in those scenarios.

Despite that, the betting line for this game has shifted in the lead-up to Week 6.

Panthers-Eagles Betting Line Shifts

The Panthers reportedly opened this game as 1.5-point underdogs.

With Philadelphia as the home team, that made sense in a very basic look at this on paper.

But when considering the overarching scenario mentioned above, it seems that the money is believing in the difference in preparation as a big deal here.

The line has now reportedly moved to the Panthers being favored by 1.5 points.

After opening as 1.5-point home favorites, the line has shifted to the Eagles as 1.5-point home underdogs to the Panthers. Dating back to 2021, the Nick Sirianni/Jalen Hurts Eagles are winless (0-6) as home dogs. — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) October 14, 2026

A Negative Trend

As that post above mentions, the Eagles are really bad as home underdogs.

They’re 0-6 since 2021 in a scenario where the road team is favored in Philadelphia.

Of course, to some extent there’s no shame in losing to a team that’s expected to beat you.

What it really shows, though, is that it seems the bettors have a pretty good read on when the Eagles might be in trouble at home. Sometimes a team can outperform expectations to win as an underdog, but sometimes a win as an underdog means the team wasn’t viewed correctly to begin with.

At least in the past when the Eagles have been a ‘dog at home, that’s been the correct assessment.

It remains to be seen how it will play out on Sunday, but it’s certainly notable that the cash flow is coming in on the Panthers.

Carolina certainly wouldn’t mind if that’s how the game plays out. The Panthers are 2-2 but already hold a half-game lead in the NFC South Division. Their goals of defending their division title this season would be aided greatly by winning on the road in Philadelphia.