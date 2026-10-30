Panthers Fire 2 Coaches After TNF Loss — Here’s Why and Replacement Plan

The Carolina Panthers didn’t waste any time.

They lost on Thursday Night Football to the Green Bay Packers in Week 8, and on Friday morning, they fired two coaches.

It was a quick and startling move for Carolina, which entered Thursday night leading the NFC South Division but has fallen to 3-4 with the loss.

The Panthers hoped to repeat as division champs this season but surely wanted to do it with a better record than their 8-9 from a year ago.

Instead, it’s again looking like a slog for every team in the NFC South. Carolina has decided not to wait around too long before making changes.

Who Did Panthers Fire?

Reports from multiple insiders on Friday morning indicate that the Panthers made two firings, soon confirmed in an official announcement by the Panthers.

The big one was defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.

Evero has been the Panthers’ defensive coordinator since 2023, but his seat was hot as soon as Carolina gave up 59 points in Week 1 to the Chicago Bears.

The Panthers have also fired their defensive passing game coordinator Jonathan Cooley.

Panthers’ Coaching Replacements

The Panthers have named defensive line coach Todd Walsh the interim defensive coordinator.

Carolina’s official press release says this about Walsh: