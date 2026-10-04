Panthers’ Jalen Coker Injury Update Is Bad News With Roster Move

The Carolina Panthers are trying to win on Sunday Night Football against the Detroit Lions in Week 4.

They may have to do it without the injured Jalen Coker, though.

A roster move on Saturday may have already signaled Coker’s status on Sunday.

Is Jalen Coker Playing on Sunday Night?

While no one will know for sure until the inactives list 90 minutes before kickoff, the latest Carolina roster move suggests he won’t be playing.

Coker is officially listed as questionable with a groin injury that knocked him out of the Week 3 loss to the Browns.

Panthers Roster Move

On Saturday, the Panthers promoted Ja’seem Reed from the practice squad.

Reed is a young wide receiver, which would be worrisome enough even without more context.

And the additional context is this: During the week, head coach Dave Canales said Reed wouldn’t be called up unless Coker couldn’t play.

Xavier Legette went on IR Saturday, too, but he was already ruled out for Week 4, and so the Reed move doesn’t appear to be in conjunction with him.

Who is Ja’seem Reed?

Reed is a 6-foot-2 wide receiver who went undrafted in 2025.

He spent time with the Cleveland Browns before coming to the Panthers.

He had a big preseason with seven catches for 84 yards and two touchdowns to help him earn a spot on the practice squad at the start of the season.

Coming out of high school, Reed was unheralded. He had just one Division I offer — and that was from the University of San Diego, which competes in the Pioneer Football League and doesn’t award athletic scholarships.

He made the most of his time with the Toreros, and now he is set to get an NFL opportunity in primetime.

Reed certainly looks the part. He stands 6-foot-1 with a 6-foot-4 wingspan, runs a 4.55-second 40-yard dash and had a 10-foot-7 broad jump at his Pro Day.

He never really got a chance with the Browns last year because he got hurt over the summer and was cut. He joined the Panthers in time to spend the 2025 season on their practice squad but never got called up.

Now, it looks like Reed is going to play on Sunday night. And while it doesn’t guarantee Coker will be out, every indication is that the roster move definitely points in that direction.

Reed will join a WR depth chart that also includes Tetairoa McMillan, John Metchie and Brycen Tremayne. Tight ends Tommy Tremble and Darren Waller could be busy, as well.