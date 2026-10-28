Carolina Panthers Seek to Fix Two Problem Areas Ahead of Packers Matchup

The Carolina Panthers sit in a position to simultaneously improve and widen their divisional lead. Granted, the lead in the NFC South is not particularly strong. However, the Green Bay Packers cannot afford to let the Panthers gain momentum and test themselves against a solid team.

However, the Green Bay Packers, as dominant as they are, cannot afford to give the Panthers an opportunity to get healthy and test themselves against a decent team. Last Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers bludgeoned the Panthers with an injured Baker Mayfield.

For the second time in the team’s six games, the defense allowed at least 200 yards on the ground. In addition, blocking also remains an issue. Members of the Panthers discussed the issues with Joseph Person of The Athletic.

Packers rushing offense: 32nd with 59.9 yards per game Panthers rushing defense: 32nd with 153.2 yards allowed per game Stoppable force vs. movable object! — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) October 27, 2026

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Ground Issues

Josh Jacobs will play his first game after being activated from the commissioner’s list. In the offseason, the Pro Bowl running back was arrested for his involvement in a domestic issue. Now, the Packers want to fully immerse him in the offense. Despite being 4-3, Green Bay sits in last place, and the Panthers know what they must do.

“It was yesterday and yesterday only. We talked about it after the game. We hit it a little bit in meetings today and then get ready to go out and clean it up,” said Derrick Brown.

Everyone saw the porous run defense, and Green Bay realizes that getting Jacobs up to speed soon makes everything easier for them and grants them the opportunity to improve. Tackle Turk Wharton analyzed what happened and what Thursday brings.

“I think we definitely will see some gap schemes. That’s what was hitting us a lot. But I still think the things that they’re good at, they’re going to do…” He’s a great running back, a downhill runner even though he got power to him. He mixes it up a little bit. So he definitely adds to the team.”

Carolina could expect to see Jacobs figure in for at least 20 touches, which, if they do not stop Green Bay, could result in a 100-yard day if they cannot swarm and get him to the ground.

Execution or scheme? In this week’s Tape Talk, I break down the issues with both when it comes to the #Panthers run defense which was exposed on Sunday by the #Bucs with Tampa racking up 258 yards on the ground and 3 scores. @CSLonQCN #KeepPounding https://t.co/y05VVPfJq2 — Gabe McDonald (@GabeMcDonald_) October 27, 2026

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Trench Shift

Green Bay suffers through an inconsistent defensive season. For example, they’ve allowed less than 125 rushing yards in five of their games. Yet with a 4-3 record, the defense occasionally struggles to put opponents away. Now, the Panthers will miss Taylor Moton, out with a broken leg and ligament damage. As a result, rookie Monroe Freeling gets his chance to settle in against an active defensive front. Head coach Dave Canales is not worried.

“But we know what he represents and how he battled to get back out there. And in the process, he was available to his teammates and a guy like Monroe Freeling, who needed that sounding board as he was out there playing early and now is going to come back in there.”

Bryce Young talks about losing RT Taylor Moton for the season, two games into his return from PUP due to blood clots. “It’s the worst part of the game.”

#Panthers https://t.co/Yb2ehx9dHV — Sheena Quick (@Sheena_Marie3) October 27, 2026

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Freeling will see an aggressive Packers defense that wants to knife through on running plays but possesses enough rush versatility to give Carolina issues on the boundary. Freeling cannot suffer through a rough night if the team expects to win the game.

The Panthers need improved trench play on both sides of the line of scrimmage. Green Bay enters the game just as desperate as Carolina.