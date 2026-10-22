Panthers Predicted To Trade Ja’Tavion Sanders To Eagles For Key Upgrade

The Carolina Panthers at one point seemed to have a rising star in tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders.

These days, Sanders doesn’t even get on the field for the Panthers, and they might have to figure out a way to get value out of him before it’s too late.

That would bring to the forefront the idea of a trade. The Panthers have a surplus at tight end with Tommy Tremble, Mitchell Evans and Darren Waller all ahead of Sanders in the pecking order.

Carolina also has needs, particularly at cornerback, due to injury.

If the Panthers can find the right taker, they could find a good match to get Sanders off their hands.

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell suggested an idea in a new article on Thursday, thinking that the Philadelphia Eagles would be a great match.

Panthers-Eagles Predicted Trade

Barnwell suggests a trade that includes four pieces in total.

He writes that in this deal, the Panthers would get cornerback Riq Woolen and a 2028 sixth-round pick from the Eagles. Carolina would then send Sanders and a 2028 fifth-round pick to Philadelphia.

The valuation shows that Woolen is viewed is slightly more valuable than Sanders, given that the Eagles are getting the better side of the draft pick swap.

“The Panthers would be giving up a swap of Day 3 picks and a player buried on their depth chart in Sanders, who has been a healthy scratch throughout the 2026 season,” Barnwell writes. “Sanders had 33 catches for 342 yards and a touchdown as a rookie in 2024, but he didn’t build on that performance in 2025 and hasn’t even seen the field in 2026.”

The Eagles have both Grant Calcaterra and Dallas Goedert going into free agency after this season, Barnwell notes, and could have Sanders in the building to go along with current rookie Eli Stowers.

“Sanders has the size to play as a more traditional option and the athleticism to create after the catch,” Barnwell writes. “He won’t turn 24 until March, is owed just $1.9 million combined over the next two years and can play on special teams, which would make Sanders a reasonable second or (preferably) third tight end option for the Eagles as they rebuild that room.”

Riq Woolen for Panthers

Woolen would be key for the Panthers, who are currently missing Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson due to injury.

“The timetable for Horn and Jackson to return isn’t clear, so adding a veteran would make plenty of sense,” Barnwell writes. “Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero also runs a scheme similar to Vic Fangio’s in Philadelphia, which would make for an easy transition from Woolen’s perspective.”

Woolen is one of the league’s biggest cornerbacks.

“Woolen’s coverage ability and size (6-foot-4) aren’t easy to find, especially in the middle of an NFL season,” Barnwell writes. “He’s going to be best in a zone scheme where he can use that frame to take away throwing lanes on quick routes and make it difficult for quarterbacks to fit passes over the top.”

If the Panthers could get a potential key contributor for a guy in Sanders who they’ve been healthy scratching each week, that’d have to feel like a win in Carolina.