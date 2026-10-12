Panthers Quickly Sign 1, Release Another After Bye Week

The Carolina Panthers didn’t have to do anything this weekend and now hold first place in the NFC South Division.

Because the Atlanta Falcons lost on Sunday night, the Panthers are atop the division with a 2-2 record.

Carolina had a Week 5 bye, and so they and their fans got to relax for one weekend before locking in the rest of the way after the early bye week.

They didn’t waste time hitting the ground running for Week 6, though. On Monday, the Panthers made a pair of transactions — one guy is coming, and the other is going.

Panthers Make 2 Roster Moves

The Panthers announced a pair of practice squad changes.

They signed defensive lineman Keith Cooper Jr. to their practice squad.

And they released another defensive lineman, Anthony Goodlow.

The #Panthers announce they’ve swapped out DLs on the practice squad: – Keith Cooper Jr. has been signed.

– Anthony Goodlow has been released. — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) October 12, 2026

Keith Cooper Jr.

Keith Cooper Jr. is a 23-year-old defensive end originally from Houston, Texas.

He was a three-star high school recruit who began his college career with three seasons at Tulane.

He then transferred to play one season at Houston in 2024, in which he had 46 tackles, with 9.0 for loss, and was named second-team All-Big 12.

Cooper went undrafted in 2025 and first latched on with the Detroit Lions.

He didn’t get regular season action for Detroit, though.

Cooper ended up with the Cleveland Browns and appeared in one game for them in 2025, although he didn’t record a stat.

He then joined the Miami Dolphins for this season and had played in three games before they released him. Cooper had just one tackle so far this season.

Anthony Goodlow

The player the Panthers released, Goodlow is a 26-year-old defensive end originally from the state of Oklahoma.

He began his college career at Tulsa, then ended up at Oklahoma State. He was honorable mention All-Big 12 in his final college season.

Goodlow measured an impressive 6-foot-4 and 283 pounds at his Pro Day with a 6-foot-10 wingspan.

He went undrafted in 2024 and has spent time with the Rams, Cardinals, Steelers and now the Panthers briefly.

Goodlow has appeared in three NFL games, all with the Cardinals in 2025. He made three tackles, including one for a loss, during that stint.

The Panthers had yet to elevate Goodlow for gameday action this season, and evidently he wasn’t that close to it happening given his release on Monday.