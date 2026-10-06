Panthers Sign 2 Players: 37-Game NFL Starter and App State Product

The Carolina Panthers will be hoping to build on the momentum of their big Week 4 win on Sunday Night Football over the Detroit Lions.

To help them do that, they’ve signed two new players on Tuesday.

The new signings were reported by ESPN’s Mike Kaye, and they’re still technically being completed.

Both players will go onto the practice squad.

The new guys are Marco Wilson and Nick Hampton.

Marco Wilson

Marco Wilson is the experienced NFL player of the group. He has 37 starts at the highest level.

Wilson is a cornerback originally from Fort Lauderdale who attended college in-state at the University of Florida. His play with the Gators earned him selection in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Now 27, Wilson has appeared in games in five NFL seasons so far.

He did his best work with the Cardinals, with whom he spent his first nearly three seasons.

Wilson started 13-of-14 games played as a rookie and had 48 tackles with two forced fumbles.

The next season, he had the same ratio — 13 starts in 14 games — and intercepted three passes to go with a career-high 10 passes defensed and 58 tackles.

Wilson played 15 games for the Cardinals in 2023, including 11 starts, and had another 52 tackles before Arizona cut him loose.

He spent one game at the end of the 2023 season with the New England Patriots.

The Pats brought Wilson back for 10 games in 2025, in which he made 15 tackles. He then moved on to the Cincinnati Bengals for six games and two tackles to end the 2024 campaign.

Back with the Bengals in 2025, Wilson played in four games and had three tackles.

Wilson hasn’t played in a game yet in the 2026 NFL season.

The Panthers are down multiple cornerbacks due to injury, so Wilson has a legitimate chance to see action in the near-term.

Nick Hampton

Hampton is more of a local guy. He’s from Anderson, South Carolina and attended Appalachian State for his college football.

The Los Angeles Rams took Hampton in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft at No. 161 overall.

The 6-foot-3, 251-pound, 26-year old Hampton is an outside linebacker.

Hampton has played in 36 games across his first three NFL seasons, all with the Rams.

He had four tackles in 10 games in 2023, then three tackles in 14 games in 2024, upping that to 10 tackles in 12 games in 2025.

Hampton, like Wilson, has yet to appear in a regular season game this season.

With both players signed to the practice squad, they aren’t guaranteed action anytime soon, but it’s a chance for both Wilson and Hampton to try and impress the right people in the hopes of getting back on an NFL field.