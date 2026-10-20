Panthers Sign RB to Roster Before Week 7

The Carolina Panthers are adding a running back to their 53-man roster before Week 7.

This signing in particular is a bit of a reward for a job well done.

The news came out on Tuesday: The Panthers are signing Anthony Tyus III — they call him “Tre” — to the active roster.

The Athletic’s Joe Person initially reported the news.

Why Panthers Signed Anthony Tyus III

There are two main reasons that the Panthers signed Tyus to the active roster.

The first is because he’s been playing well, particularly on special teams.

“Tyus has become a valuable special teams member and had a partial punt block last week vs. the Eagles,” Person wrote on X with his report of the news.

Tyus doesn’t have an offensive touch yet this season.

The Panthers have relied on him in the return game at times. He had two kick returns for 47 yards on Sept. 27 and three runbacks for 80 yards on Oct. 4.

The second reason Tyus has gotten signed now is the rules behind practice squad elevations.

A player can be elevated to the gameday roster from the practice squad three times in one season. At that point, a player can only appear for his team again in the season if he’s signed to the active roster.

The Panthers have already used three promotions on Tyus. He was at the limit there.

If they had opted not to sign him to the active roster right now, he would’ve remained on the practice squad. He wouldn’t have become a free agent or anything like that — although he would’ve been at risk of being signed to another team’s active roster off Carolina’s practice squad.

But in this way, the Panthers ensure they can continue to have Tyus active on gamedays while also making sure no one sneaks him away from their practice squad to a different team.

Panthers RB Depth Chart

Tyus will become the fourth Panthers RB currently on the 53-man roster, with Jonathon Brooks currently on injured reserve.

Chuba Hubbard remains the RB1, and that won’t be changing.

In Week 6, the Panthers used Trevor Etienne as Hubbard’s backup after Etienne returned from injury.

Carolina also has AJ Dillon, although he’s been dealing with an injury.

In addition to Tyus, the Panthers will still have Ahmani Marshall on the practice squad — he was a college standout nearby at Appalachian State.

The Panthers lead the NFC South Division at 3-2 as they head into a big home divisional game on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and they’re making sure Tyus will be available to help them keep it that way.