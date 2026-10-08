Panthers Could Trade for Former No. 3 Overall Pick

The Carolina Panthers have built some serious positive energy thanks to their Week 4 Sunday Night Football win over the Detroit Lions.

Now, they’re in a bit of a holding pattern. They have a bye in Week 5.

The early bye might not be ideal, but it will allow the Panthers to take stock of their roster and consider what might be helpful to them going forward.

The upcoming trade season in the NFL does appear like a bunch of intriguing veterans could be available. With the Panthers hoping to defend their NFC South Division title, it’s worth considering which of the possible targets could make Carolina better.

The defensive side of the ball certainly stands out, not just because of performances so far but also because of how much injuries have impacted Carolina defensively.

Adding depth, experience and talent is never a bad thing, and the Panthers might have that opportunity.

One name that seems to have popped up a couple of times now is Solomon Thomas, who was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers.

Thomas now plays for the Titans, who are 0-4.

Solomon Thomas Panthers Trade Rumors

A Thomas trade certainly seems like an obvious one barring a shocking Tennessee turnaround. It doesn’t do the Titans any good to keep him around.

And given Thomas’ experience and versatility on the defensive line, he’d definitely be helpful for Carolina.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox made the connection in a new trade board on Oct. 7, naming the Panthers and the Cleveland Browns as two potential landing spots for Thomas.