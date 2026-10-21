Panthers Named Trade Fit for $12M Cornerback

The Carolina Panthers are heading into the trade deadline as likely buyers. With a need at cornerback, a name worth calling could be Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Riq Woolen. Woolen was named the fourth-best player who could be traded at the trade deadline by Matt Verderame of Sports Illustrated. Verderame noted that the Panthers are one of the best fits for the free-agent addition.

“Woolen could be a prized asset come the deadline,” wrote Verderame. “Posting 12 interceptions with Seattle, the 27-year-old doesn’t have an interception for Philadelphia, but has still played well, as evidenced by a 66.9 PFF grade, ranking 30th among all corners.”

Riq Woolen signed a one-year, $12M deal in free agency, which makes him more likely to be traded by the Eagles.

Carolina Panthers Could Trade for Riq Woolen

Woolen was a four-year starter with the Seattle Seahawks. However, after making a Pro Bowl with the team as a rookie, he did not live up to those expectations in the next three seasons. When Mike MacDonald took over in 2024, he started to platoon Woolen.

Woolen was a key asset in the Seahawks’ Super Bowl win. However, Seattle was not interested in retaining him in free agency, and his market was not as high as a Pro Bowler with a Super Bowl ring would anticipate.

So, Woolen took a one-year prove-it deal on the Eagles. The thought was that the Eagles’ defense was strong and he would improve his stock. Then, he would get paid by a new team. So, the Eagles did not have long-term plans for Woolen when they signed him.

Now that they are at 2-4 and their quarterback is out for the year, the team is clearly in a selling mode. It would benefit them to get anything back for Woolen, and it would benefit Woolen to improve his stock on a contender. The Panthers have a need at cornerback as well.

Panthers Need a Cornerback

Jaycee Horn is currently on the IR with a torn quad. He is expected to be back at some point near the end of the regular season. Mike Jackson is on the IR as well due to a groin issue. He was expected to miss six to eight weeks. Both could be back this year, but both will be returning from serious injuries.

Right now, the team is starting Will Lee and Akayleb Evans at cornerback. Lee is a rookie fifth-round pick, and he is the one who is not the problem right now. The team has to find a way to replace Evans.

Even if Woolen starts for five or six weeks until the room settles and then fills in as depth, it would be worth the draft pick the Panthers would give up. Woolen makes sense for the Panthers even if Horn and Jackson return this year.