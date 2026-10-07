Panthers Secondary Called out After Performance vs Lions

The Carolina Panthers pulled off an impressive win against the Detroit Lions in what was an offensive masterclass.

Bryce Young is playing with a sense of focus. Considering he is on a contract year, he is determined to be Carolina’s long-term answer at quarterback. It’s hard to ignore how impressive he’s looked.

What made Sunday night’s win more impressive was how thin Carolina was offensively and defensively.

“Young completed 29 of 41 passes for 329 yards and two touchdowns to McMillan, who had 14 catches for a career-high 192 yards, and the Panthers overcame an injury-filled week to beat the Detroit Lions 32-26,” an ESPN article says.

The Carolina Panthers had their flaws defensively against the Detroit Lions offense and they have been called out for it.

Injuries to Carolina’s Secondary Hurts Them

The Carolina Panthers received an F grade for their performance against the Detroit Lions, according to Sports Illustrated.

“Losing both Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson looks like a huge problem,” Preston Palm wrote in a Sports Illustrated article. “Akayleb Evans was targeted 15 times and surrendered 12 catches for over 200 yards and 1 touchdown. That can’t happen again if Carolina wants to keep winning. As for Will Lee III, he wasn’t a detriment to the team like Evans was, but he wasn’t spectacular either.”

The Carolina Panthers have announced Jaycee Horn suffered a torn quad and will be out indefinitely.

“Sources: #Panthers star CB Jaycee Horn suffered a torn quad and is out indefinitely. One of the game’s best,” Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account. “Horn will seek a second opinion, but he’s headed for Injured Reserve and could be lost for the season.