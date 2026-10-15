Panthers Veteran Sends Strong Message Ahead of Return

The Carolina Panthers are sitting at 2-2, and so far this season has been about surviving unfortunate injury issues. However, they are going to get one name back from an injury, as sixth-year defensive lineman Tershawn Wharton is expected to make his 2026 debut in Week 6.

Wharton talked to the media ahead of his return and said that his plan is to dominate.

“I’m just going out there to dominate one play at a time,” said Wharton. “Get in the groove again and just go out there and give my effort and show everybody what I’m here for.”

Wharton signed with the Panthers in 2025. He started the first nine games of the season and was having a strong year before a herniated disc in his back sidelined him for the rest of the season.

Carolina Panthers Get Tershawn Wharton Back Ahead of Week 6

There were questions as to whether Wharton would play again due to the area of the injury. However, less than a year later, he has been practicing and expects to play. Wharton was a full-time player and played 77% of the defensive snaps before his injury.

While he admitted he expects to play as much as he is allowed, he also acknowledged the team is not going to overdo it with him in his first game back.

“Well, my expectation is to play,” admitted Wharton. “I feel good, and I’m ready to be out there.”

Wharton added that it is hard to get into football shape without getting on the field, so he will get back in the swing of things as he goes.

“I think football shape is the thing that you got to get in by playing it,” admitted Wharton. “We’re going to be smart with me, but I don’t think you can replicate it. I think when the juices get flowing, and everything gets going on Sundays, you’ll be surprised what you could do.”

Panthers Will Ease Wharton Back Into Playing

His defensive coordinator, Ejiro Evero, added that the team wants to get the most out of Wharton. However, that also requires patience.

“Turk is one of our best football players when he’s available, and so once he is ready and once he is in there, we’re going to deploy him the same way,” said Evero. “A lot of the time, when you come back off of injury and off an extended time of not playing football, you can’t just resume your normal workload too. So there’s probably going to be an acclimation period for him as well, and a snap count, a pitch count, and all those things. But I mean, he’s a hell of a football player, and he’s certainly going to help us.”

Derrick Brown leads the Panthers with 192 snaps. Then, the team is looking for Wharton to fill the role beside him. Rookie UDFA Aaron Hall has 113 snaps, and rookie second-round pick Lee Hunter has 107 snaps. The team is asking for too much from Hall. While Hall can rotate in with Wharton, Wharton will eventually replace him.