Tetairoa McMillan Stats: Panthers WR Makes History on Sunday Night Football

The Carolina Panthers don’t get this stage often. Sunday Night Football hadn’t visited Charlotte in 11 years prior to this special evening with the Detroit Lions in town.

Tetairoa McMillan performed on the brightly lit stage as if he was a seasoned performer on Broadway.

The Panthers didn’t have their No. 2 WR, Jalen Coker. They were without their WR3, too, in Xavier Legette.

But they had their No. 1 wide receiver, McMillan, and it turns out that’s all they needed.

QB Bryce Young threw to McMillan early and often, and the Lions never found a way to slow him down.

To be fair to the Lions, on this night, no one would’ve been able to slow McMillan down. He was pretty much unstoppable.

Tetairoa McMillan Stats

This is the stat line that McMillan put up on Sunday Night Football in Week 4:

14 catches (16 targets)

192 receiving yards

2 receiving touchdowns

It was a career-high in catches for McMillan from the moment he reached his eighth grab. Even after having been the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2025, McMillan hadn’t ever had a game like this.

On this night, he did it all — including an absurd sideline catch that may have mostly iced the game with an incredible dual toe-tap.

Tetairoa McMillan is the 3rd player in #Panthers history with 10+ Rec, 150+ Rec yds and a Rec TD in a game, per @espn research. Steve Smith did it three times and Muhsin Muhammad did it once. — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) October 5, 2026

Tet McMillan in the Slot

The most fascinating aspect of McMillan’s evening was where he lined up. More than often, he was in the slot.

The NBC broadcast shared that all of McMillan’s numbers out of the slot were career-bests as soon as he had six catches for 64 yards out of the slot.

Both of McMillan’s TDs also came out of the slot.

Without Coker or Legette, it was sort of a blank slate for the Carolina offense. They could line Tet up wherever they felt he had the best matchup.

Against a weak and depleted Detroit secondary, the Panthers evidently felt that having McMillan in the slot opened up opportunity for him.

He showed off his quick footwork from the slot to shift either way at the snap and get open again and again.

Matching the Hype

In the modern NFL, a wide receiver picked in the top-10 selections of a draft is meant to be a star immediately and potentially grow into a superstar.

McMillan is doing that before our eyes.

His OROY honor in 2025 was the starting point. It’s hard to win that honor. There are always a lot of good rookies. But McMillan took the cake in his first year.

Most impressively, though, it doesn’t look like McMillan has rested on his laurels. He’s added more routes and alignments to his repertoire. He’s capable of being a stud wherever the Panthers put him on the field.

It’s the kind of continued development which has the chance to turn McMillan into one of the very best receivers in the entire NFL. Having watched the way he played on Sunday night, someone could already make the case that he’s part of that group.

McMillan doesn’t play for a marquee franchise, but it’s a team and city on the rise. He doesn’t have a franchise QB necessarily, but Young is also blossoming each and every time he takes the field.

And the man wearing the number 4 on his jersey is the brightest light in a city that is growing and expanding by the day. The buildings in Charlotte are flashy and new.

The city’s young, burgeoning superstar at wide receiver, Tet McMillan, is lighting up the entire city of Charlotte.