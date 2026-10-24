Panthers Urged to Trade for 13-Sack Defender Amid Injury Issues

The Carolina Panthers are in first place in a winnable division, which means that they will likely be buyers at the trade deadline. Considering their injuries at edge rusher, it would not be a surprise if that is the position they addressed. One big name to watch is Tuli Tuipulotu of the Los Angeles Chargers, according to Jared Feinberg of CatCrave.

“Los Angeles Chargers edge rusher Tuli Tuipulotu is a potential option, especially if the 0-6 program decides to sell,” wrote Feinberg. “He is in the final year of his contract and is a well-rounded defender, but he would be costly. Morgan might not want to get that aggressive.”

Given his production history, the cost will likely be a first-round pick, if not more. Carolina Panthers General Manager Dan Morgan will have to weigh how late the pick would be if they add Tuipulotu and then whether that late of a first round pick is worth parting with.

Carolina Panthers Could Trade for Tuli Tuipulotu

Tuipulotu is a former second-round pick, getting drafted 54th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. He started in 11 games as a rookie, recording 4.5 sacks. Then, he started to take off in his second NFL season, with 8.5 sacks.

Tuipulotu recorded a career-high 13 sacks and made the Pro Bowl in his third NFL season, which is why the Chargers have not been able to extend him yet. Tuipulotu had 26 sacks in his first three seasons.

The best stretch of three years that Jaelan Phillips had in his NFL career was 22 sacks. Tuipulotu is younger and more productive. Phillips signed a four-year, $120M deal with the Panthers this offseason. So, Tuipulotu could end up getting close to that, if not more.

The Panthers need help on the edge in the short term, and if the price tag is short-term, they might make a move. The question is whether they can pull off a long-term addition with Tuipulotu.

Panthers Need Edge Rusher Help

Tuipulotu would be an upgrade over Phillips, and Phillips is currently out anyways. He has a hamstring issue, and the team is not going to push him to get back soon. They already lost Nic Scourton, who was expected to start across from him.

So, as things stand the Panthers are down their top two edge rushers. Scourton is not coming back this year. They currently have Princley Umanmielen, Pat Jones, and Trevis Gipson on the edge. Umanmielen is a second-round pick who has not found his way. Jones is a run defender, and Gipson is a journeyman.

So, the team lacks high-end talent and depth in the edge room right now. Even if Tuipulotu came in to replace Scourton this year and they got a compensatory pick back, it could be worth it for a long playoff run. This is something for Carolina to consider.