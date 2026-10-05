Who is Brycen Tremayne? Meet Panthers WR Filling in for Jalen Coker

Brycen Tremayne should have a good relationship with his quarterback. After all, they have almost the same first name.

Tremayne is an under-the-radar wide receiver for the Carolina Panthers who catches his passes from the former No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young. It’s quite the pairing, but it could matter more than most expect on Sunday Night Football in Week 4 against the Detroit Lions.

That’s because the Panthers are shorthanded out wide.

Jalen Coker, who has been a top-two target for them in the early going, is out with a groin injury sustained in Week 3 that he couldn’t recover from in time.

Xavier Legette will be out longer, as he was placed on injured reserve this week.

That leaves Tetairoa McMillan and then a bunch of uncertainty.

Tremayne, though, actually feels like a more comfortable option than his unheralded name would suggest.

And after a bunch of adversity, he sure is ready to contribute in the NFL.

Who is Brycen Tremayne?

On a basic level, Tremyane is a 26-year old wide receiver for the Carolina Panthers.

He’s originally from Los Angeles. After playing at two high schools, he enrolled at Stanford for college. He didn’t even come to the school with a football scholarship. That didn’t hold him back.

With the Cardinal, Tremayne was never a huge stats contributor, but he got better as his career went on. As a senior, Tremayne had 38 catches for 490 yards and three touchdowns.

A year earlier, though, Tremayne had broken his fibula and dislocated the ankle on his left leg in a nasty injury. He had to come back from that.

His resilience and solid season after the gruesome injury combined with his size, at 6-foot-4, to draw some NFL interest. The Washington Commanders signed him as an undrafted free agent.

Tremayne spent the entire 2023 NFL season on the Commanders’ practice squad for his rookie year.

He then spent 2024 on their practice squad, too.

Tremayne did get into his first two NFL games in 2024. He had just a single catch, and it went for negative-2 yards.

Tremayne was not retained by the Commanders after 2024, though, and he joined the Panthers for 2025.

In the 2025 season with Carolina, Tremayne played in 16 games. He totaled 14 catches for 160 yards, and he did get into their lone postseason game, although he didn’t have a catch.

The Panthers liked what they saw from Tremayne and kept him for the 2026 season, and his importance has increased in a hurry.

Brycen Tremayne in Depth Chart

Tremayne began the year as, at best, the Panthers’ WR4.

He’s as high as potentially their WR2 for Sunday Night Football in Week 4 with both Coker and Legette out.

McMillan is the unquestioned top dog.

The only other player seemingly in the running as WR2 would be John Metchie III.

Tremayne had four catches for 83 yards in Week 3 after Coker left, which seems to make him the more consistent target for Young, while Metchie might be more of the big play guy.

Brycen Tremayne Nationality

Brycen has Japanese heritage via his mother, Lexine Wong.

A touching story by the Sanford official website details how Tremayne’s family heritage goes back generations and was particularly impacted by World War II.