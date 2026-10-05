Why Brycen Tremayne Isn’t Catching Passes for Panthers on SNF vs. Lions

Brycen Tremayne looked like he would get a big opportunity on Sunday Night Football.

The Carolina Panthers‘ wide receiver took the field as one of the two starters, along with Tetairoa McMillan, to take on the Detroit Lions.

The Panthers were down both Xavier Legette, who went on injured reserve, as well as Jalen Coker, who was inactive on Sunday with a groin injury.

Every sign pointed to a solid role for Tremayne, who had four catches for 83 yards in Week 3 after Coker left their loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Instead, Tremayne didn’t have a catch in the first half on Sunday night.

In fact, he didn’t even have a single target.

Update: Tremayne caught a pass on the Panthers’ first drive after halftime.

Is Brycen Tremayne Playing Tonight?

Tremayne is indeed playing on Sunday night.

In fact, he’s been on the field for the majority of the Panthers’ snaps.

He’s not injured or anything. He’s just not getting thrown to.

Tremayne is wearing No. 87, for those trying to keep an eye out for him.

Why Isn’t Brycen Tremayne Getting Catches?

The biggest reason that Tremayne isn’t getting any catches is because the first half on Sunday night was the Tet McMillan show.

Panthers QB Bryce Young hit McMillan nine times in the first half for 147 yards and a touchdown. Tet caught 9-of-10 targets before the intermission.

Beyond that, there was almost nothing left to go around.

John Metchie III had one catch for 10 yards on three targets. He’s the other WR who was on the field the most, although it was less than Tremayne. Metchie did catch a touchdown in Week 3, so his contribution wasn’t unexpected.

Tommy Tremble caught all three of his first-half targets for nine yards to lead the tight end room. Darren Waller had one target that was incomplete.

As for the running backs, Chuba Hubbard caught his lone target for seven yards.

And the muscular AJ Dillon hauled in his lone target for five yards.

Tremayne was on the field a lot, and he ran plenty of routes in addition to being a good blocker on run plays.

He didn’t have anything to show for it, though.

Odds are, it’ll get at least a little better. This is feeling like a shootout, and the Lions should do something to at least slightly slow down McMillan in the second half.

But so far, it’s been a bit disappointing for Tremayne on Sunday night.