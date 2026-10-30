Why Drone Delayed Panthers-Packers TNF Game

The Green Bay Packers were driving and faced a third-and-1 inside the 10-yard line.

The Carolina Panthers already trailed 20-10 and were trying to prevent it from getting too much worse.

And then a drone showed up.

Drone Delay

The play-by-play announcer, Al Michaels said, “We’ve got a drone, not ours.”

The NFL couldn’t continue the game while there was an unidentified drone in the area.

The officials sent the players to their sidelines.

The game was delayed for about five minutes.

The Amazon broadcast eventually informed the viewing audience that the drone had departed and that everything was good to proceed.

Packers Hurt Panthers After Delay

It appears the Packers put together a good plan during the drone delay.

On the first play afterward, Jordan Love threw to Josh Jacobs for a short touchdown.

The Trey Smack extra point made it a 27-10 Packers lead with 7:30 left in the third quarter.

On the one hand, it’s a lot of time for the Panthers to make up the deficit.

On the other hand, it’s a big margin.

Delay Brings Christian Watson Back

The Packers got even more good news during the delay.

Their star wide receiver Christian Watson had left the game in the first half and been taken to a local hospital for evaluation for a chest injury.

But evidently just about when the drone delay was happening, the ambulance was pulling back into Lambeau Field.

The Amazon broadcast showed Watson hustling out of the ambulance to find the locker room and get back out onto the field.

Green Bay may not even need him, but it’s not good news for the Panthers, either — whose cornerback Will Lee III appears to have gotten the worst side of the collision with Watson in the first half.