The Chicago Bears can wrestle control of the NFC North Division and position themselves for a run at the No. 1 seed in the conference’s playoff picture with a win over the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day, but quarterback Caleb Williams and the rest of the offense must be better than they have been over the past two outings.

Chicago has won five games in a row, but the team bested the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 9 despite a five-turnover performance that included four interceptions by Williams. Then after a bye week, the Bears returned to Soldier Field against a below-average New Orleans Saints defense and put up just 21 points, two of which came from a Montez Sweat sack/safety.

The offense in both matchups was a far cry from the 59-point juggernaut that showed up in Carolina to open the season against the Panthers, and Chicago is probably going to need to play closer to the way they did in Week 1 than over the past two weeks if the Bears expect to keep up with the Lions at Ford Field.

Bears QB Caleb Williams Channeling USC Roots Ahead of Pivotal Showdown With Lions on Thanksgiving Day

Courtney Cronin of ESPN previewed the matchup on “Get Up” Thursday morning, November 26. And during her appearance on the show, Cronin recalled a two-word message that Williams used to utter with great frequency back when he played at USC, where the QB won the Heisman Trophy once upon a time (2022 season).

That message, Cronin said, is particularly poignant in the context of the Bears’ previous two outings and the one coming up this afternoon.

“Caleb Williams used to end every QB meeting at USC with the same two words: Be decisive,” Cronin said. “That’s what’s been missing from the Bears QB the last two games and what he’ll look to enhance against the Lions.”

Lions Defense Has Improved Meaningfully in Recent Weeks

It wasn’t long ago that Detroit’s defense was among the worst in the NFL. However, that has changed since safety Brian Branch returned five games ago.

The Lions also got safety Kerby Joseph back last week, and he should be even more prepared and see a higher usage rate against Chicago after playing 46 of 69 defensive snaps against the Buccaneers in a win last Sunday.

Still, ESPN’s Bill Barnwell suggested Monday on “The Dominique Foxworth Show” that Detroit’s defense is playing a bit over its skis in recent games and will likely regress to its mean sooner than later.

The Lions will certainly have a tougher go of it against the Bears on Thursday due to injuries that have sidelined both defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and inside linebacker Jack Campbell. Pass-rusher DJ Wonnum is also questionable for the holiday contest due to a back injury.

Chicago has injuries of its own in the secondary, including to cornerback Kyler Gordon who will miss the game and CB Tyrique Stevenson who is questionable to play.

Everything is adding up to a likely shootout at Ford Field, and Williams will have has work cut out for him if he hopes to out-duel quarterback Jared Goff. Williams and Goff are currently in seventh and eighth place, respectively, in the league’s MVP race, according to odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

That website also lists the Bears as 1.5-point road favorites to best the Lions on Thursday.