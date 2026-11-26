The Chicago Bears have officially ruled out tight end Colston Loveland after he suffered a knee injury that forced him to be carted to the locker room. The second-year tight end’s injury raised immediate concerns about his leg after he appeared to get rolled up on during the play.

Sports Doctor Raises Alarm Regarding Colston Loveland’s Injury

Sports injury doctor Jeff Mueller offered an initial assessment on X, expressing concern that the injury could involve an MCL or potential ACL tear.

“Primary concern: MCL Secondary concern: ACL, but hopefully wasn’t enough valgus+rotation stress. Looks like his foot is externally rotated so can’t rule it out unfortunately. Hoping just MCL ,” Mueller wrote.

While the official designation confirms that he will not return to the game, the team has yet to provide a more detailed diagnosis or timetable for his recovery.

Regardless, early indications do not bode well for Loveland. Losing him is a frustrating development for Chicago, especially since the Bears will be without Cole Kmet for the rest of the season.

For now, the biggest question is the severity of Loveland’s injury and whether it will force him to miss the playoffs potentially.

Loveland had 40 catches for 392 yards and three touchdowns through 10 games this season.

Loveland Commented on Bears ‘Lack of Enthusiasm’ During Saints Win

The Bears, despite being on a five-game winning streak, have struggled with being inconsistent on offense, which is something Loveland commented on that he noticed during the win over the Saints.

“I think we started slow and we didn’t really have the enthusiasm, I feel like, on a couple drives and then had turnovers and penalties, which hurts,” Loveland said. “But I think there’s some good to take away for sure, too. I think it’s just in the run game, finishing, straining. I had a couple I fell off of that could have been two, three, four more yards. So I think that’s the difference.”

Offensive coordinator Press Taylor also commented on the offensive woes, saying, “We just don’t feel like we’ve played to the standard we expect for ourselves that we’ve established here.”

“We as a coaching staff feel like we could detail things up even a little bit better, putting guys in the best possible position from execution, from the little fundamentals to a variety of looks that we provide through our practice. There’s just a number of issues that we feel like we can do a better job of, and so we’re working to get that corrected.”

With the Bears’ offense struggling to find a good stretch of consistency, it’ll only be harder now that Loveland will likely miss some time.