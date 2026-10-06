Bears Get Week 5 Rivalry Game Update Amid Referee Scandal

The Chicago Bears will be looking to continue the team’s strong run of form despite being sans franchise quarterback Caleb Williams for the third week straight in Week 5’s divisional matchup against the Green Bay Packers after head coach Ben Johnson confirmed that Tyson Bagent will start on Sunday.

Both the Bears and the Packers received an interesting update on the pair’s game this weekend concerning what was a major controversy last weekend.

The bout’s previously-scheduled referee, Adrian Hill was one of two referees suspended this past weekend due to incidents involving players. As a result, veteran official Clay Martin will take over the game in Green Bay, per Football Zebras.

Martin is scheduled to head Adrian Hill’s crew while Hill serves the first mid-season suspension of a white hat in NFL history https://t.co/FcN1st6UPZ https://t.co/8xIV4aZJe5 —  Fᴏᴏᴛʙᴀʟʟ Zᴇʙʀᴀs (@footballzebras) October 6, 2026

Adrian Hill Replaced by Clay Martin After Eric Wilson Incident

“[Clay] Martin is scheduled to head Adrian Hill’s crew while Hill serves the first mid-season suspension of a white hat in NFL history”, the X account Football Zebras – which follows NFL referees – posted on Tuesday.

Hill had a “strong reaction” to Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Wilson accidentally knocked into him, causing the referee to fall to the floor; which involved Hill shouting at Wilson and pointing in another direction.

Wilson actually ended up apologizing to Hill after the inadvertent collision post-game, whilst Hill argued that he was simply trying to avoid an altercation between the linebacker and Dolphins offensive duo, running back Ollie Gordon II and quarterback Malik Willis.

#Vikings LB Eric Wilson said he apologized to the referee for this altercation during the game, and the ref said he was just trying to break up a potential fight between Wilson and the #Dolphins player. What 😭 https://t.co/jBBkvhEKG4 pic.twitter.com/q1e4yxxfjH — VikingzFanPage (@vikingzfanpage) October 5, 2026

Hill Receives the Shorter of Two Refereeing Suspensions

This was the lesser of the two suspensions handed out for inappropriate behavior from an official over the weekend.

Line judge Jeff Seaman was suspended for two games following him being caught on camera appearing to hurl expletives at Arizona Cardinals All-Pro tight end Trey McBride.

If the clearly out-of-bounds violation had not occurred with Seeman, it is quite possible that Hill would have avoided suspension, but as it is the Bears-Packers bout will be adjudicated by 11th year official Clay Martin.